Tia Mowry is embracing an exciting new chapter in her life, blending her multifaceted talents with a renewed sense of purpose. Known for her authenticity and warmth, Mowry has consistently connected with fans through her engaging social media presence, offering glimpses into her life with humor, grace, and honesty. Whether she’s sharing candid moments with her children or showcasing her natural beauty, Mowry’s content continues to resonate deeply with audiences, further solidifying her place in the hearts of many.

As she gears up for her upcoming reality show, “Tia Mowry: My Next Act” on AllBlk, the actress has partnered up with Meta with this collaboration aiming to elevate the way we experience major global events, like the Summer Games, through innovative watch party experiences. With Meta AI’s Superfan initiative, users can stay connected with their favorite athletes and teams, making these events more interactive and enjoyable for the entire family.

Check out Mowry putting us on to Meta AI, how she’s putting herself first these days, and how she wants her legacy to impact future generations.

How can people use Meta AI to participate in major global events like the Summer Games?

Meta AI has launched a really cool, fun initiative called Superfan. People could use Meta AI to keep up with some of their favorite athletes, their favorite sports teams, and just their favorite trends during the summer games. What I love about Meta AI is, more than anything, it's accessible. It works and acts like an accessible tool and assistant to really help you connect, learn, create, just from or for things that really matter to you the most. For me it's all about connection, it's all about building, it's all about inspiring, it's all about growing and learning.

Your authentic embrace of Black culture and natural beauty has profoundly resonated with fans, from your stunning natural hairstyles to your keen sense of musical trends. With your rich background, how has this unique perspective shaped your connection to your roots and influenced your career? How do you balance these diverse facets of your identity while staying genuinely connected to your audience?

I think for me, like you said, the most important thing for me is to move from an authentic, honest place. I feel like the more relatable and vulnerable you are, the more relatable, actually, you are. I am not afraid to just be who I am and be me because I feel like when you look at a celebrity or even if you're looking at it from an influencer or creative standpoint, many people just think that your life is perfect, right? They only see the quote, unquote, good things that happen. I just want to encourage people, and I feel like I want people to know that I am just like you. I know that showing your vulnerability, opening up and being true to who you are, and being honest makes people feel not alone. That’s what I just love about Meta AI and just technology in general – it’s all about building community and growing with each other and one another.

For example, technology really helps us connect with the world from, I personally think, from a very creative, innovative way. The Summer Games are going on right now, and I had my daughter's friend, Kaavia, over. What was so cool was we were able to watch the Summer Games and have someone like [Simone Biles] on our screen – you have that representation for young little Black girls. To see Cairo and Kaavia in the backyard doing, you know, cartwheels and just kind of inspiring each other and encouraging each other again. I feel like all of this, we were able to connect, I guess, what I'm saying, to what's going on in the world and apply it to our daily lives.

With the 24th anniversary of Seventeen Again and 30 years since “Sister, Sister,” both of which you recently highlighted in a nostalgic post, how do you see the representation of Black women in television evolving since those days?

My gosh, I feel like we have definitely come a long way. I mean, look at what's happening right now with women's gymnastics. There were three young, amazing, inspiring, empowering Black women up on those podiums for the first time ever receiving the top three medals. It's like, what a great, empowering moment. Also, let's talk about it – I mean, I know we don't want to get too much into politics, but also, you know, look at Kamala Harris. To be able to see wonderful examples of not only women, but Black women put in these circumstances and these situations, it's empowering, and we are definitely making history. I am just proud of how far we've come to be able to see wonderful stories in all different areas, from sports to politics and then to entertainment, I think it's just, it's only up from here, do you know what I mean? As long as we continue to bring awareness, as long as we continue to push, as long as we continue again, I always take it back to technology, just continue to evolve and grow and connect in these beautiful ways. I feel like, you know, we have a lot to look forward to, and it feels great as a mother to be able to say that. You know, I don't know if I've told you or if you've heard me say this, I was like, my daughter is going to be the president of the United States. For her to actually, even as a six-year-old, be able to see some sort of representation, it's inspiring, you know. And I'm just happy that I am able to be a part of, you know, this generation, to see all of this come together in such a positive way.

Reflecting on your journey, how do you envision your legacy impacting future generations of actresses, and what stories or characters are you passionate about bringing to life in the next phase of your career?

I feel like that's an incredible question, Ty. I feel like there's always room for growth – we’re always growing, and we're always evolving. I say that to say that, you know, the legacy that I want to continue to build and make for my children and even for the community is to stay true to who you are. I'm definitely at a place in my life right now where I am in a transition and what I've learned is I'm just really, really focused on living my life, living the life that I want for myself. I feel like, especially when it comes to women, society kind of puts on these ideologies or these societal norms, and I think at the end of the day, I just want to encourage others, encourage my daughter and my son to move through life the way they want to, to follow and listen to their inner whispers and to not be so easily influenced by others and their ideas, if it doesn't necessarily resonate with themselves just to conform. I want them to be true – I feel like that is where true peace lies and to never take “no” for an answer. If you don't believe in yourself, how can someone believe in you? That’s what I'm teaching my kids, to have a voice, never be afraid to speak what's on their mind, what's on their hearts, and be kind.

In your busy life as a mother, actress, and entrepreneur, what unique self-care practices do you swear by that fans might not know about?

That is a very, very good question. I think what I have been doing is I've really been taking time out to just journal. I think spending time in solitude has really been something that is new to me. I've always had, you know, a partner since conception since I’m a twin and then I went straight into, you know, a marriage. At first, it was very scary because it was unknown, but now I'm really, really enjoying it. I’m just being still with my own inner thoughts and hearing my inner whispers, and that's through journaling. I think what has been so amazing and wonderful is seeing these young athletes really start to prioritize their mental health and take time out to meditate and that's exactly what I've been doing, too. I just have found it to be so beneficial, because, again, when you meditate, you're really hearing your own inner thoughts, and you're becoming one with oneself. I would say definitely journaling, vision boards are really important to me, manifestation is really important to me, and it's been a part of my self-care practice, listening to affirmations. I will go to sleep listening to affirmations. Even though you're asleep, your subconscious is still picking up these amazing words that you are telling yourself. I think that's been a huge part of my self-care recently that has just been so empowering.