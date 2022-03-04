Image Image Credit NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Michelle Obama Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center



Michelle Obama is a cultural icon, trailblazer and advocate for change. Whether championing social justice, speaking her truth or challenging systemic inequalities, she consistently stands firm in her beliefs and principles, inspiring millions worldwide. Her eloquence and authenticity make her a role model for generations and a global icon of strength, grace and resilience.

From delivering impactful speeches to speaking truth to power, Michelle has proven time and again that she is not afraid to stand on business when it matters most. Here are 13 defining moments where her principles took center stage, reminding us why she remains one of the most respected figures in the world.

1. Refusing to attend Donald Trump’s second inauguration

Michelle made headlines when she chose not to attend Donald Trump’s second inauguration. Citing her commitment to authenticity and the tension surrounding the political climate, she remained true to her values by prioritizing her peace and principles. Her decision was a reminder that, sometimes, standing firm means stepping away from situations that conflict with your beliefs.

2. Her iconic “When they go low, we go high” speech

At the 2016 Democratic National Convention, she delivered one of the most memorable lines in political history: “When they go low, we go high.” The quote became a rallying cry for resilience, grace and moral integrity, showing her unwavering commitment to maintaining dignity even in the face of adversity.

3. Globally advocating for girls’ education

As First Lady, Michelle championed the “Let Girls Learn” initiative, addressing barriers to education for girls worldwide. From visiting schools in underprivileged regions to speaking on global platforms, she made it clear that empowering young women was a non-negotiable priority.

4. Calling out birther conspiracy racism

The mother of two did not hold back in her memoir, “Becoming,” when discussing the racism behind the birther conspiracy against her husband, Barack Obama. She revealed how deeply it affected her family, but also how she refused to let baseless attacks define their legacy. Her candor shed light on the intersection of race and politics in the United States.

5. Prioritizing her daughters’ normalcy in the White House

Upon entering the White House in 2009, Michelle made it a point to protect Sasha and Malia Obama’s childhoods. From enforcing routines to limiting their exposure to media scrutiny, she stood firm in ensuring her daughters grew up with as much normalcy as possible. Her dedication to family-first values resonated with mothers everywhere.

6. Her powerful speech on sexual assault

In 2016, the Harvard Law School alumna delivered an emotional speech condemning Trump’s comments about women following the release of his infamous “Access Hollywood” tape. Without naming Trump directly, she spoke passionately about respect, decency and the need to protect women’s dignity. Her words struck a chord, demonstrating her refusal to stay silent on critical issues.

7. Challenging America’s history of systemic racism

Michelle has consistently used her platform to address racial inequities in the United States. During her book tour for “Becoming,” she spoke candidly about her experience as a Black woman in the White House and the challenges of navigating spaces not built for people like her. Her vulnerability and honesty amplified discussions around systemic racism and representation.

8. Her commitment to improving children’s health

Her “Let’s Move!” campaign focused on reducing childhood obesity and promoting healthy lifestyles. It pushed for major policy changes, including updated school lunch standards. Her determination to help children and their families lead healthier lives earned her respect as a proactive and influential leader.

9. Supporting her husband’s legacy

Throughout Barack’s presidency, Michelle remained one of his most unwavering supporters. From delivering impassioned speeches on his behalf to defending his record, she stood firm in protecting their shared vision for the United States. Her advocacy was not just political — it was personal, reflecting her united belief in their mission.

10. Her raw honesty in her second book

In her follow-up memoir “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” the Grammy Award-winning author opened up about her struggles during the pandemic and her mental health journey. By sharing her vulnerabilities, she reminded everyone that strength does not mean being invulnerable — it means standing firm through life’s challenges.

11. Clapping back at critics with grace

Michelle has faced relentless criticism, often rooted in racism and sexism, but she has never let it define her. Whether responding to hateful comments with dignity or ignoring detractors entirely, she has shown that standing on business sometimes means rising above the noise.

12. Championing for military families

In her time as First Lady, she co-launched the “Joining Forces” initiative to support military families. The Chicago native pushed for programs addressing employment, healthcare and education for service members and their loved ones. Her unwavering commitment to this cause highlighted her compassion and dedication to those who sacrifice for the country.

13. Her unforgettable outfit at Biden’s inauguration

Michelle’s outfit at Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021 was a declaration of power. Dressed in a striking burgundy ensemble by Black designer Sergio Hudson, she exuded confidence, elegance and strength. Social media exploded with admiration for her ensemble, proving that even her wardrobe choices reflect her ability to stand tall and make an impact.