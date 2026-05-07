Image Image Credit Denise Truscello/Contributor via Getty Images and Kevin Mazur/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Peso Pluma and Junior H performing Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Espino and Rodriguez have directed multiple music videos for Junior H and worked within Peso Pluma’s creative circle.

Their collaborations with executive producer Frankie Santella and Good Groceries emphasize cohesive visual storytelling across projects like DINASTÍA and DEPR</3$$ED MFKZ.

Their work spans international shoots and recurring visual motifs that connect releases into a unified aesthetic.

Mexican directors Seb Espino and Juan “John Dela Casa” Rodriguez are becoming key creatives behind the visual identity of música mexicana’s current wave. Working alongside executive producer Frankie Santella and his company Good Groceries, the pair helped build a cinematic style for artists rooted in the culture, locations, and storytelling at the center of the music.

Espino brings experience across both Hip Hop and música mexicana, with credits that include Gunna, Ty Dolla $ign, Rick Ross, and Saweetie. Rodriguez helmed more than 350 music videos and helped shape visuals for the likes of Peso Pluma, Junior H, Tito Double P, and Jasiel Nuñez. Their partnership began after meeting on Pluma’s “Éxodo Tour” and later solidified while working on Junior H’s “Culpable” in 2025.

Image Image Credit Andrew “Blue” Jimenez Image Alt Seb Espino, Frankie Santella, and Juan “John Dela Casa” Rodriguez Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit Andrew Campusano Image Alt Juan “John Dela Casa” Rodriguez, Peso Pluma, and Seb Espino Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

One of the clearest examples of their approach is the rollout around Pluma and Tito Double P’s DINASTÍA. The campaign was built around recurring black-and-white imagery and repeated symbolism across videos, including “dopamina,” “ganga,” “chiclona,” and “london,” creating a cohesive world around the project instead of a loose collection of releases.

Junior H’s visuals show the range of their work

The duo also helped shape the visual chapters behind Junior H and Gael Valenzuela’s DEPR</3$$ED MFKZ project. Shot in France and Spain, the rollout opened with a trilogy of videos — “NO TENGA$ MIEDO” (also its English translation, “DON'T BE AFRAID”), “EN DONDE E$TA$,” and “ERRORE$” — that set the project’s emotional tone through themes of love, loss, and vulnerability.

Speaking to REVOLT, Junior H explained, “John and Seb got it from the start. They translated my music into visuals in a really honest way, giving it exactly the universe and vibe I had in mind for this project.” As música mexicana keeps expanding its global reach, Espino and Rodriguez are becoming part of the larger conversation around the creatives helping define what that growth looks like on screen.