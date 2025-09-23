Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Gunna and Offset perform onstage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2025 at State Farm Arena on June 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Gunna gave fans in Los Angeles more than just a live show on Monday night (Sept. 22).

At Apple Music’s “One Night Only,” the Atlanta rapper revealed that a joint album with Offset is officially underway. “First, shout out Offset, 'cause he's from the town, he's from Atlanta, first off. And then when we work it's organic, it's not forced,” Gunna told host Ebro Darden during a fan Q&A. “So when we get together… it's fun. We're having a good time. He come with the beats, I might come with some beats, Turbo come in and then, we just collaborators, as always… I think, like, we actually, like… put that battery in each other back when we in that studio too. So that's why the music sound how it sound, too. We pushing each other.”

When asked if a full Gunna/Offset project was coming, he didn’t hesitate. “Definitely. Definitely. Yes. And it's in the works, but like, we spacing it out. You know, he dropped this album. I dropped my album. I was on his. He was on mine, and I feel like that was sprinkles and breadcrumbs for us to get that meal soon.”

The pair already share a strong track record, including Offset’s “Different Species” featuring Gunna, Gunna’s “at my purest” featuring Offset, their 2024 singles “prada dem,” and “Style Rare.”

Before making the announcement, Gunna performed with a live band, running through a mix of tracks including “cfwm,” “just say dat,” “sakpase,” “wgft,” “forever be mine,” “made for this s**t,” “him all along,” and “won’t stop.” The set doubled as a showcase for his latest album The Last Wun.

Gunna’s latest album The Last Wun

Dropped in August, The Last Wun is Gunna’s final YSL release. The 25-track project blends high-end flexes with introspective bars and features from Wizkid, Burna Boy, Asake, Nechie, and Offset himself. The album reinforces Gunna’s ability to balance luxury with personal reflection, offering a glimpse into his next era.