As REVOLT previously reported, Gunna has been maintaining his momentum with a string of impressive singles, including the December release “GOT D**N.” Just before 2024 came to close, he decided to unveil a visual for the Aviator Keyyz, Bloublood, Timpani Beatz and J Kari-produced effort — the perfect drop to hype fans up for the new year.

The Tuesday (Dec. 31) clip came courtesy of Spike Jordan and saw the Atlanta talent on a world tour with his crew and a bevy of beauties. “On and off the jet, godd**n, uh/ I don’t get no rest, godd**n/ I want my respect, godd**n/ I been running up a check,” he rapped while making private plane stops in cities like Las Vegas, Dubai and New York City. Near the end, he touches down in Lagos and links with Nigerian frontrunner Burna Boy.

In May 2024, Gunna liberated his fifth studio LP, One of Wun, a 20-song effort with assists from Leon Bridges, Normani, Roddy Ricch and Offset, the last of whom contributed to the lead single “Prada Dem.” Another standout, “WhatsApp (Wassam),” earned impressive placements on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts. One of Wun peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 91,000 album-equivalent units, making it Gunna’s sixth top 10 album overall.

In addition to keeping the tunes coming, 2024 also saw the “HIM ALL ALONG” rapper giving back to his hometown. In August, he launched the 30349 Guaranteed Income Program through his Great Giveaway initiative and the Black Music Action Coalition, which will grant a monthly stipend of $1,000 to 30 families living in the 30349 zip code of South Fulton, Georgia. “My goal is to uplift my hometown by providing resources that could make a tangible difference in at least one household,” he explained in a press release. “Partnering with BMAC to introduce the Guaranteed Income Program in South Fulton is a significant step toward enhancing these communities and transforming the economic landscape of the city.”