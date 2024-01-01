Image Image Credit Cover art for Gunna’s “GOT D**N” single Image Alt Gunna Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Friday (Dec. 20), Gunna blessed his fans with a new single titled “Got D**n.” Produced by Aviator Keyyz, Bloublood and Timpani Beatz, the booming cut is full of boastful rhymes about the Atlanta talent’s luxurious lifestyle. “On and off the jet, god d**n, I don’t get no rest, god d**n, I want my respect, god d**n, I been running up a check,” he rapped on the infectious effort.

Gunna’s latest drop followed October’s “HIM ALL ALONG,” a Turbo and Yung Bleu-backed cut that peaked at No. 58 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned a top 20 placement on the Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart. In May, he liberated his fifth studio LP, One of Wun, complete with 20 tracks and collaborations alongside Offset, Normani, Leon Bridges and Roddy Ricch.

While promoting the aforementioned body of work, Gunna spoke to XXL about his involvement in the highly publicized Georgia RICO case, which included Young Thug and other members of the YSL collective. “It did a lot. It had a real big effect on my career,” he admitted. “As far as like shows, schedules, impact of, like, everything we had planned for rollouts, for albums. It had a lot of effect on that just because [of] everything being so high-profile. But it’s like, it’s still going, you know? So, I’m like, in the motion of everything currently.”

The Grammy-nominated emcee also addressed those who were critical of the circumstances regarding his release from Fulton County Jail. “I definitely feel like everybody’s been misled. And like, you know, when you’re being misled, you got a choice to follow or make your own decisions,” he explained. “And that’s what is being shown right now. You’re being a follower or you’re being neutral to be like, ‘I don’t know what their business is or what they really got goin’ on.’”

Listen to the latest drop below.