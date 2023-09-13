Image Image Credit Ethan Miller / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Saweetie Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Saweetie is returning to the music scene after dropping her recent freestyle “Immortal” and newest track, “Richtivities,” on top of consistently locking in brand deals. The Bay Area native is always keeping it cute and ICY; plus, she’ll be sipping good all 2024 after collaborating with Smirnoff on their SMASH Vodka soda to promote their upcoming SMASH Pickle Bowl.

The beverage will be sold in four flavors that are only 100 calories each — so, no regrets there. In a conversation with REVOLT, Saweetie discussed the type of meal she would pair with the new drink, her viral VMAs hosting clips, and some updates on her forthcoming album. Get into the exclusive chat below.

How has going through artist development helped you evolve and what do you still want to improve on the most?

I want to improve my breath control. It’s an interesting thing to work on because although I’m athletic, developing your breath control on stage is a different muscle you need to exercise.

You’re such a foodie! What kind of Saweetie meal would go great with the Smirnoff SMASH Vodka Soda?

I would do a lobster burger. When I'm sipping on something cute, I love seafood and if I'm watching the game, I want a picnic vibe. It’s a perfect blend of picnic food and seafood. I’m chargrilling the lobster for the burger with two slices of American and Pepper Jack cheese, and Thousand Island Dressing. Then, I’m buttering my buns (laughs).

Before your success in rap, you were a multi-sport athlete. Have you ever played pickleball? How excited are you for the Smirnoff pickleball showcase?

I’m excited. While I’ve never played pickleball before, it reminds me of a life-sized ping pong. I’m [kind of] good at ping pong, so I think I would do great at pickleball.

You went viral last year while hosting the VMAs. Can you talk about the challenges and lessons learned? Did you catch the memes on social media?

So, there [are] two reasons why I laugh at that moment — first, it was funny (laughs). I only saw the responses and not the full video clip, but I finally watched the video in full and busted out laughing (laughs). I screamed for 10 minutes straight (laughs). Secondly, it’s interesting the clips people pick and choose to take because I was on that carpet for two hours, but it was that part that circulated, so I laughed. Sometimes you have to laugh at life and what people pay attention to because although I did good for 90 percent of the experience, people chose to focus on 10 percent. I laughed at the selected covering. Interestingly, I did host the MTV VMAs in Budapest, so I have hosting experience, and I did well, but it seems like people don't like to circulate the things I do well. I just accepted that and laughed at the clip, too, because people questioned if I had experience or if I could read — yes, I can, but people just chose to focus on the seven-second moment.

What’s a goal you want all the ICY girls and guys to achieve this year?

My personal goal — and maybe people can relate to this -- of course, we want to conquer, but I want to be consistent because then goals will be accomplished. That’s my mantra.

Your freestyles are so raw, and it seems like you’re getting more comfortable with that as time progresses. What’s your process when writing them and what vibes do you need to get into a creative headspace?

I get inspired [for] freestyles from the moments that occur in life, so that’s when I feel like my best work is written. When I go into the studio, I'll find a beat that matches my emotions, and then I’ll say some gibberish over the melody and build off of that.

Can fans expect you to headline with Tyga and YG this year after the 2023 tour was canceled? Or, are there any plans for you to hit the road for a different tour?

I would love to open up for somebody really dope... I think that it would be a great way to get some tour experience because I haven’t toured much and then I would like to headline my own tour.

Tell us about the strategy that goes into being the content queen... since your social media marketing is elite.

I feel like the strategy is your personality. Predicting and planning things out can be a bit robotic, so do what you love.

What are three tactics artists can use to engage with their audience on social media?

I would say be authentic to yourself and who you are. I know I get dragged for my concoctions, but the reason I was able to score my biggest brand deal with McDonald’s was because they saw me really enjoying my food on my Live. I could’ve stopped posting because I was being dragged, but not stopping got me the brand deal. I would say work with people who understand your brand so you can integrate your personality [into] the content. Lastly, double-check and see if you’re having fun — content should be fun and it’s therapy for me. It’s another form of expression.

Is your upcoming album still titled Pretty B**ch Music?

I feel like “Pretty B**ch Music” has become more of a movement like the ICY GRL brand. It’s still in the running, but [with] the music I’ve produced and written, a new title would fit the body of work.

What producers are you working with?

I just locked in with a team; he goes by the name of John Baptiste, who's a Cancer, so he’s a perfectionist like me, and we’re very “stick to the script and get things done.” J. White produced “Richtivities,” so [I’m] excited to show the world the work I’ve done with him.

What collaborations are on your wish list?

I would love to collaborate with Karol G. She’s so talented and beautiful, and I admire her. I’m an Afrobeats girl, so I would love to collaborate with Burna Boy.