Gunna announces his "Bittersweet Tour" with Flo Milli

Announced today (Feb. 20), Gunna is expected to hit the road for his “Bittersweet Tour” later this year. He’ll be joined by supporting act Flo Milli.

The 16-date trek is slated to kick off on May 4 in Columbus, Ohio at the Schottenstein Center. Additional stops include Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Houston, Miami, and Nashville, to mention a few. The “pushin P” hitmaker will also be taking the stage at the 2024 Roots Picnic Festival in Philadelphia. He’ll wrap up the show run with a hometown performance in Atlanta at the State Farm Arena on June 11.

This will mark Gunna’s first tour after being released from jail in December 2022. The rapper headlined two sold-out shows in New York and Los Angeles in September 2023 in promotion of his critically acclaimed album a Gift & a Curse. The 15-song offering boasted standout cuts like “back to the moon” and “fukumean,” the latter of which became his first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart.

PRESALE SIGN UP LINK BELOW. ON SALE FRIDAY 🐺 https://t.co/GP9CbuEkGm pic.twitter.com/soSKA6CT1Y — WUNNA (@1GunnaGunna) February 20, 2024

Last Friday (Feb. 16), Gunna debuted his first single of 2024, “Bittersweet.” The guitar-driven track saw him reflecting on the past, old associates, and more. It was accompanied by a Spike Jordan-directed video that brought viewers to the snow-covered mountains.

“Can’t nobody stop it, when you pop it, you pop it/ Hoping that I flop, but I sold copies and copies/ Just hand in more boxes, giving range and more options,” he rapped on the cut.

Meanwhile, Milli is preparing to release her eagerly awaited LP, Fine Ho, Stay, later this year. She’s currently riding on a wave of success from “Never Lose Me,” which landed at No. 84 on the Hot 100 chart. In addition to the solo version, the song received renditions featuring Lil Yachty and Bryson Tiller. SZA also teased a remix in January.