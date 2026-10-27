Image Image Credit Shea Kastriner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Russell Wilson and Ciara on the Blue Carpet during Day Thirteen of the 2026 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Friday, September 11, 2026 in Flushing, NY. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Russell Wilson and Ciara's foundation reportedly invested millions in children's health and education.

Russell's father's health struggles and Ciara's connection to Atlanta helped shape their philanthropy.

Despite their charter school's closure, the couple hopes to teach their children generosity.

Ciara and Russell Wilson have found success in music and football, respectively, but some of the work they're most passionate about happens far beyond the spotlight.

In the November 2026 issue of Town & Country, published Tuesday (Oct. 27), the couple reflected on their upbringing and the work they've done through the Why Not You Foundation. The nonprofit, which Russell launched in 2014 and which the pair now lead together, supports young people through health care, education and community partnerships.

Their shared vision became clear on their first date in 2015, when Ciara mentioned wanting to start a foundation. Her future husband had already begun that journey, and the two eventually joined forces.

How did Russell Wilson and Ciara's childhoods inspire the Why Not You Foundation?

The former Seattle Seahawks quarterback's commitment to helping children grew from his experiences with his father, Harrison Wilson III, who encouraged him to dream beyond what seemed possible. His father's health struggles, including diabetes, vision loss and a leg amputation, also exposed him to the challenges families face during medical emergencies.

With his mother working as an emergency room nurse, hospitals became a familiar environment. Those experiences later inspired his regular visits to Seattle Children's Hospital, which began in 2012. “The health space is a core piece for us,” Russell told Town & Country.

For Ciara, growing up with military parents meant frequently moving before her family settled in Atlanta. The city gave her a sense of belonging and helped nurture her musical ambitions. “There’s nothing better than giving back to a city that feels so proud of you,” she added.

What has the Why Not You Foundation accomplished?

The couple's efforts have translated into substantial investments. In 2025, their Why Not You Foundation contributed $500,000 to fight food insecurity in Atlanta and donated $3 million to Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital in New York City to create therapeutic spaces for pediatric patients and their families.

Overall, the organization reportedly invested more than $10 million in pediatric health and education that year. It has also partnered with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to establish youth centers, with three opened by the end of 2025 and eight additional locations planned.

Not every initiative has succeeded. The Why Not You Academy, a Washington charter school launched in 2021, closed in June 2026 following enrollment and attendance challenges. “If you don’t take the shot, there’s no chance for success. You do things where you try to build something, and its impacts may last for a certain period of time, and maybe not,” Russell told the magazine.

Now retired from the NFL, the 37-year-old is preparing to welcome a fifth child with Ciara, who is currently pregnant. The couple, already raising four children, hopes to pass their commitment to generosity on to the next generation. “We say that we want to empower youth to lead with the ‘Why not you?’ attitude, and obviously that applies directly to our kids in our house,” the “Promise” hitmaker explained. “When they have that mentality, there’s no limit to what they can do. There’s no limit to their dreams. If they’re going to help continue this mission, they have to be a part of it.”