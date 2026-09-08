Image Image Credit Jordan Bank - FIFA / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ciara Wilson and Russell Wilson attend Unilever's Dove VIP box during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Ciara and Russell Wilson announced they are expecting baby No. 5, her fifth child and their fourth together.

Their pregnancy reveal featured four shirts labeled with their children’s names and a blank baby onesie.

The family also shared a video centered on their children learning that another sibling is on the way.

Ciara and Russell Wilson’s family is officially getting bigger, and their kids' reactions were so heartwarming.

The couple announced Sunday (Sept. 6) that Ciara is pregnant with her fifth child (her fourth with Wilson). A day later, they let fans in on what they called the “best moment of all”: Future Zahir, Sienna Princess, Win Harrison and Amora Princess finding out they were getting another sibling.

In an Instagram video, the retired NFL star gathered the kids under the guise of taking a family photo and video to send to relatives. When Future asked why, his stepdad kept the surprise going. “Because we gotta send it to ‘em,” Wilson said before counting, “Uno, dos, tres, cuatro, cinco!”

The kids were visibly confused until Wilson finally revealed, “Mommy’s pregnant!” Future responded, “Actually?” before the news fully registered. “No way… Oh my God… The speculations were true! I knew it,” he yelled as his younger siblings took off around the house celebrating.

How did Ciara and Russell Wilson announce baby No. 5 to the public?

That sweet family moment arrived one day after Ciara and Wilson made the pregnancy Instagram official. Their public announcement featured the singer alongside four hanging shirts, each bearing one of their children’s names, followed by a blank baby onesie for the newest member of the crew. The pair also posed together holding up five fingers. “One more person to love,” the caption read.

Did Ciara and Russell Wilson hint at baby “Cinco” before the announcement?

For anyone who has been following Wilson’s years-long campaign for another baby, the announcement probably isn’t a complete shock. Back in July, Ciara exclusively told Us Weekly that the Super Bowl champion started talking about “Cinco” shortly after she gave birth to Amora. Her initial response? Not so fast.

“I will tell you ... when I was giving birth to Amora, that was our fourth baby, he was like shortly after, ‘So, cinco?’ and I’m like, ‘Wait a minute now, like slow it down, sir. We just had a baby here. Let’s be in this moment here, sir,’” she recalled.

Still, Ciara left the door wide open. “But you know, listen, I will say this. I love being a mom. It’s my favorite job of all. And I couldn’t stand here and tell you, like, that I don’t see that happening one day in our lives to have Cinco because why not, right?” she told the outlet.

Well, “one day” came pretty quickly. Baby Cinco is officially on the way.