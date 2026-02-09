Image Image Credit Don Juan Moore / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Seattle Seahawks vs Patriots helmets for Super Bowl LX Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium.

Both teams entered the game with 14–3 records, making it one of the most evenly matched Super Bowls in recent memory.

Super Bowl LX was definitely one for the books. On Sunday (Feb. 8), the Seattle Seahawks came out on top with a 29-13 win over the New England Patriots.

Held at Santa Clara’s Levi’s Stadium, the game marked the teams’ first Super Bowl matchup since XLIX, which saw the Patriots emerge victorious. But things definitely played out differently this time around as the Seahawks showed their dominance early on in the game, taking a 9-0 lead into halftime. Needless to say, the NFL’s top defense did not disappoint and brought that same energy to the most important showdown of the year.

How the Patriots and Seahawks matched up heading into Super Bowl LX

In many ways, Super Bowl LX was anybody’s game, with both teams finishing the regular season at 14-3. The Patriots came in with a strong offense, and considering their previous losses were all by seven points or less, their defense held its own as well. New England’s roster was great across the board, especially with young QB Drake Maye, running back Rhamondre Stevenson, and wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who’s been a media favorite ever since he started dating Cardi B (this year’s Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift, for all intents and purposes).

On the other hand, the Seahawks showed just as much promise throughout the season. They leaned on a formidable defense led by DeMarcus Lawrence, Byron Murphy II, and Leonard Williams, while also proving they could move the ball offensively when needed. Sam Darnold guided Seattle to a 31-27 win over the Rams in the NFC Championship, and heading into Super Bowl LX, many of us expected him to put up a similar fight. All in all, fans were treated to two teams operating at an incredibly high level throughout the year, even if only one could ultimately come out on top.

Big congratulations to the Seahawks!! Plus, if you missed Bad Bunny’s incredible halftime performance, see that here.