Key Takeaways

Cardi B has praised Stefon Diggs for his discipline, support, and emotional presence in her life.

Their relationship has helped Cardi embrace new habits, including cooking and emotional openness.

Her quotes reveal a surprising side of Cardi — one shaped by love, growth, and mutual respect.

In October 2024, rumors surfaced that Cardi B and Stefon Diggs were dating. Just under a year later, she happily revealed to the world that he was the father of her fourth child.

The Grammy-winning rapper’s relationship with Diggs was her first public romance since divorcing Offset for the second time, so naturally, she had some adjusting to do. As Cardi revealed in her conversation with “CBS Mornings” co-host Gayle King, Diggs was very understanding about her past situation. "One time, he just told me, ‘Let me heal you. Give me a chance for me to heal you.’ And it’s like, ‘Okay,'” she shared.

For anyone not entirely familiar with their relationship, Cardi and Diggs made their first public appearance together courtside at the Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks playoff game in May 2025. That June, they made things Instagram official after Cardi posted a yacht photo dump featuring the NFL star.

Just a few weeks later, the couple gave us even more adorable moments to obsess over. Cardi got her nails done with Diggs’ name spelled across both hands, and he even rented her a “real castle” to stay in during her trip to France. "Why this man got us staying in a castle? I'm talking about a real castle," Cardi said in an Instagram Stories post. Their affection, however, extends beyond lavish gifts to the way they speak about one another.

The "I Like It" hitmaker has praised the football player several times, including on shows like “Call Her Daddy” and “TODAY With Jenna & Friends.” With that in mind, REVOLT rounded up some of the sweetest things Cardi has shared about Diggs. Take a look below.

1. "I thought he was cute. I was like, 'Oh, he gotta be mine.’”

During her sit-down on “TODAY With Jenna & Friends,” Cardi was asked about her relationship with Diggs. “You got a new man, right? Are the sparks sparking?” co-host Jenna Bush Hager asked. The rapper replied, “Sparklin’, honey. Fourth of July.”

The Grammy winner also shared her first impression of Diggs. “I thought he was cute. I was like, ‘Oh, he gotta be mine,’” she said, adding that they met through mutual friends. Cardi went on to reveal that since she started dating the wide receiver, “Life’s more like an expression.”

2. “It’s tough dating in your 30s, too, but I like him. I love him, today.”

She may be a little older, but Cardi has learned a few things from dating Diggs. In her Billboard cover story from September 2025, she admitted it was “very tough” not only getting back into dating but doing it in the public eye.

“I was always scared of dating people [because] I’ve always been in a long relationship since I was, like, 21,” she said. When asked if Diggs had inspired her personally or creatively, Cardi shared that the NFL star taught her to “be more organized and not complain.”

“I work hard, but I can take a little break. I can lay back, and I don’t have to be running, but it’s very inspirational to see how hard somebody works,” she explained. “It’s just like, ‘Wow. You should be proud of yourself.’”

3. "Me and my man, we're very supportive of each other.”

Speaking with King, Cardi admitted she was initially nervous about dating again. “When you date, you feel like you’re 16 again,” she said. “Remember what you dealt with when you were 16? So, restarting again, yeah. And being open. And vulnerable.” Reflecting on their relationship, she added that the two are “very supportive of each other.”

“We're like in the same space in our careers. I feel like we're really great and one of the best at what we do,” the Invasion of Privacy artist explained. “And me and him think the same way. 'Yeah, you're one of the greatest, but what's next. What are we doing again? We have to do it again, all the time.'"

4. “I love my man feet.”

“No freaky s**t,” Cardi clarified during her chat with “Call Her Daddy” host Alex Cooper. She showed up to the podcast wearing a New England Patriots jersey with Diggs’ No. 8 on it. The rapper admitted she loves “massaging and rubbing” feet, but not to the point of sucking on toes (no shame if you do, though!).

5. “Anywhere, anytime, No. 8 gonna put in that work."

Speaking of Diggs’ jersey number, Cardi gave No. 8 another shoutout while touring the “real castle” he rented out for her during their trip to France. According to People, she joked, "He said b**ch, you want [a] castle? I'll give you a castle, b**ch. You'll sleep in a castle, b**ch. It's so crazy." Talk about relationship goals!

6. “He really motivates me, and he just be like, ‘You got to do it until you’re uncomfortable.’”

Cardi was all about “my man, my man, my man” during her sit-down with Angie Martinez on the “IRL” podcast. Toward the end of their conversation, she shared that the football star once told her, “You gotta do it until you’re uncomfortable. If you [are] comfortable, you’re not doing enough.” In 2025, it was hard to name an artist — any artist — working harder than Cardi, so it’s safe to say she took that advice to heart.

7. “I mean that n**ga changed me, I get up and clean his s**t / I even be cookin' now.”

Although Cardi doesn’t mention Diggs by name on “Pick It Up,” she hinted that the track might be at least partly inspired by their relationship during SoundCloud’s “Voice Notes” series. “It just really reminds me of like dating somebody and they play games,” the rapper said of the AM I THE DRAMA? cut. “Like, my man, he was playing games with me at first. It’s like, ‘Oh, why he hasn’t texted me in five minutes?’”

It’s worth mentioning that Cardi does make a more direct reference to Diggs on another song off the album, “Outside.” The rapper name-dropped his team at the time: “Heard them Patriots got them n**gas, let me in the locker room.”