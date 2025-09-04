Image Image Credit Steven Simione / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Rolling Ray attends the Zeus Network's "Bobby I Love You, Purr" Los Angeles premiere screening at Regal North Hollywood on August 21, 2022 in North Hollywood, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Celebrities like Cardi B and Joseline Hernandez shared heartfelt tributes, reflecting on Rolling Ray’s growth and impact.

A disability advocate praised Ray for using his platform to uplift others and challenge perceptions.

Rolling Ray’s signature catchphrases and viral moments helped shape meme culture and online humor.

The internet is mourning the loss of social media star Juan "Raymond" Harper — better known as Rolling Ray — who died this week at the age of 28. His mother confirmed the news to TMZ, and Zeus Network, where Ray was a fan favorite, also shared a heartfelt tribute.

Gone way too soon. #RestInPeace to the BIG-hearted, most raw, [and] real FRIEND [and] #Zeus star #RaymondHarper aka @iamrollingray,” the network wrote on Instagram. Your laughter, light, [and] loving spirit will live on FOREVER! From #BobbyILoveYouPurrr to #TheConversation, you were unapologetically [and] authentically your TRUEST self. From your ZEUS fam, we love, thank, [and] will miss you always! Sending prayers [and] condolences to his loved ones!

A viral star who left his mark

Rolling Ray built a loyal following online by proudly calling himself “the most famous boy inna wheelchair.” His mix of humor, sass, and unfiltered authenticity made him one of the internet’s most recognizable personalities. Beyond viral moments, he appeared on shows like “Divorce Court” and several Zeus Network productions, where his larger-than-life presence stood out.

Despite physical limitations, Ray never let anything stop him from entertaining or speaking his mind. His catchphrases, online roasts, and unapologetic personality made him a true internet pioneer.

As news of his passing spread, tributes poured in across social media. Cardi B reflected on his growth, tweeting: “Rolling Ray was a menace lmaoo… but he changed soo much and became so positive. I know that soul made it to heaven… You will truly be missed BIG PURRRR!!!”

Reality TV star Joseline Hernandez added, “This one hurts my heart! Long live Rolling Ray,” while Twitter user @NATERERUN wrote, “We just lost a legend, Rolling Ray’s mom has confirmed his passing via Facebook.”

Others remembered the impact Ray made beyond entertainment. Disability rights advocate Ola Ojewumi shared, “He was a larger-than-life person with a big personality who cared about improving the conditions for people with disabilities. Rest in Paradise power, Ray!”