Harvey plays Chelsea in “Reasonable Doubt” Season 3, a character described as bold and unpredictable.

She addressed online criticism, saying it motivates her to work harder.

Her casting followed a personal introduction to the show’s creator and a successful audition.

Lori Harvey is stepping into a new chapter, and she’s not letting the noise slow her down. The model and entrepreneur is joining Season 3 of Hulu’s “Reasonable Doubt,” which premieres Sept. 18, as Chelsea, a character expected to be unpredictable and layered. While some fans questioned her casting, Harvey says the chatter only motivates her more.

“I’m a new actress. I think in this day and age of social media, people don’t really understand that everybody has to start somewhere,” Harvey told PEOPLE. “My goal is to take it as far as I can.”

Lori Harvey’s acting debut

Harvey made her acting debut in Peacock’s “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist,” but her passion for the craft actually began as a pre-teen in acting camps. While fans debated online about her jumping into a high-profile series, Harvey says the criticism doesn’t weigh her down.

“Honestly, you can’t look at the comments because I feel like they just become a cesspool for negativity,” the 28-year-old explained. “And honestly, I feel like if they’re not talking negatively or talking BS, then I feel like you’re not really doing it. So, it honestly fuels me. It drives me more.”

Manifesting the role

According to PEOPLE, landing the “Reasonable Doubt” gig wasn’t by chance. Harvey was already a fan of the series and introduced herself to creator Raamla Mohamed at the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood ceremony in March. That quick introduction turned into a dinner meeting, and eventually an audition that sealed the deal.

For Harvey, Chelsea isn’t just a character — it’s a chance to show her dedication to acting. “I feel like [people] think that if you already have a name or a face or whatever, that you immediately have to start at the top or be at the top. That’s not real life,” she told the outlet. “So, this is my starting point and I’m excited about it.”