Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna Music Video Shoot - March 1, 2006 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Before she was a billionaire mogul, a beauty empire boss, and mom, Rihanna was a girl from Barbados with a dream — and a voice that would change the industry. She stepped onto the scene at just 17 years old with her debut single “Pon de Replay,” and since then, she’s given us chart-topping albums, endless iconic eras, and a legacy of fashion and energy that shifted the culture. After her mega-success as an artist, she expanded her empire (and family with A$AP Rocky) into Savage X Fenty, Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and Fenty Hair. So, in honor of how far she has come, we’re throwing it back to a few classic Rihanna moments — from her childhood in Barbados to “TRL,” early awards show glams, and more.

1. A childhood moment in Barbados with family

This nostalgic photo captures a young Rihanna with her younger brother, Rorrey Fenty. He posted it with the caption, “La Família!” and the disclaimer that their other brother wasn’t born yet. It was a sweet moment, reflecting Rihanna's humble beginnings.

2. Sibling love at the People Music Lounge

Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna (Right) and her brother attends People Music Lounge on August 14, 2007 in New York City, New York. Image Size square-medium Image Position center

Back in 2007, Rihanna stepped out in New York City with her younger brother to go to the People Music Lounge. The duo's close bond was evident as they enjoyed the event together, showcasing Rihanna's commitment to family amidst her rising fame.

3. Posing with her mother and grandfather at the TIME 100 Gala

Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor Image Alt Rihanna (C), her mother Monica Fenty and grandfather Lionel Brathwaite attend the TIME 100 Gala celebrating TIME'S 100 Most Infuential People In The World at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2012 in New York City. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

At the 2012 TIME 100 Gala, Rihanna was accompanied by her mother, Monica Fenty, and grandfather, Lionel Brathwaite. Celebrating her recognition as one of the world's most influential people, this appearance highlighted the strong family support behind her success.

4. Joining the "SOS" BET Telethon Relief event

Image Image Credit John Ricard / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna during "SOS" The BET Telethon Relief - Press Room at CBS Studios in New York, New York, United States. Date created: September 09, 2005. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

On Sept. 9, 2005, Rihanna participated in the BET Telethon Relief event at CBS Studios in New York City. The event aimed to support Hurricane Katrina victims, and Rihanna's involvement demonstrated her early commitment to humanitarian causes.

5. Backstage at the 2005 World Music Awards with industry icons

Image Image Credit KMazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt 2005 World Music Awards - Teairra Mari, Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds, Destiny's Child, Usher and Rihanna on August 31, 2005. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

As just a teenager, Rih was already rubbing shoulders with icons. Backstage at the 2005 World Music Awards, she linked up with Babyface, Destiny’s Child, Usher, and Teairra Mari for a photo. That same night, she joined a tribute performance honoring Destiny’s Child. This gathering of music industry heavyweights highlighted the significant support and mentorship she received early in her career.

6. Pulling up to “TRL” in peak 2000s fashion

Image Image Credit Michael Loccisano / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna during Rihanna and Jamie Lynn Spears Visit MTV's "TRL" - September 6, 2005 at MTV Studios - Times Square in New York City, New York, United States. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Rihanna made one of her first appearances at MTV’s “TRL” studios in Times Square on Sept. 6, 2005. It was a rite of passage for every pop star of the era — and she understood the assignment.

7. Being lifted like a queen in Copenhagen

Image Image Credit Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna during 2006 MTV European Music Awards Copenhagen - Show at Bella Centre in Copenhagen, Denmark. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

During the 2006 MTV European Music Awards in Copenhagen, Denmark, Rihanna delivered an energetic performance, even being carried by dancers on stage. Her star power was already in full force by the time she stepped on the international stage.

8. Showing love as L.A. Reid receives his music visionary award in NYC

Image Image Credit Jason Kempin / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna during Antonio "L.A." Reid Receives The UJA-Federation Of New York's Music Visionary Award - July 18, 2006 at The Pierre Hotel Ballroom in New York City, New York, United States. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Rihanna attended and performed at the ceremony where L.A. Reid received the UJA-Federation of New York's Music Visionary Award. It was an important moment for both of their careers, showcasing new milestones they’ve reached as artists.

9. Gracing the red carpet at New York Fall Fashion Week

Image Image Credit Jason Kempin / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna during Conde Nast Media Group Kicks off New York Fall Fashion Week with 3rd Annual Fashion Rocks Concert - Arrivals at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Rihanna attended the Conde Nast Media Group's 3rd Annual Fashion Rocks Concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Her elegant appearance on the red carpet showcased her growing influence in both the music and fashion industries.

10. Rockstar energy at the 2009 American Music Awards

Image Image Credit Michael Caulfield/AMA2009 / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Singer Rihanna poses for a portrait at the 2009 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 22, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

With a mohawk and metallics, Rihanna posed for portraits at the 2009 American Music Awards. This was the peak of her Rated R era, and she made sure we never forgot it.

11. Filming the “What's My Name" music video in NYC

Image Image Credit Ray Tamarra / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Singer and actress Rihanna films her music video in the Lower East Side of Manhattan on September 26, 2010 in New York City. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Rihanna was spotted filming the music video for her hit single "What's My Name" featuring Drake in the Lower East Side of Manhattan in September 2010. Her red hair, big smile, and off-duty looks were giving carefree icon.

12. The “Loud Tour” energy in Oakland

Image Image Credit Tim Mosenfelder / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna performs part of her Loud Tour at Oracle Arena on June 30, 2011 in Oakland, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Rihanna lit up the Oracle Arena in Oakland, CA, during her “Loud Tour” on June 30, 2011. The looks, the vocals, the energy — we can always count on her for an amazing show.

13. That first Grammy glow

Image Image Credit Vince Bucci / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Singer Rihanna poses with the Best Rap/Sung Collaboration award (for the song "Umbrella" featuring JAY-Z) in the press room during the 50th annual Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on February 10, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

She won her very first Grammy Award in 2008 for “Umbrella” featuring JAY-Z, and the photo says it all. Rihanna’s joy in this backstage pic at the Staples Center is forever iconic. This accolade marked a significant milestone in her musical journey.