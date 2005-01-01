Image Image Credit WWD / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna on the red carpet showing off her style with a black dress under a light blue matching faux fur scarf and hat Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Rihanna has delivered some amazing studio albums over the span of her career, and each one has left its mark on our ears and hearts. From the moment she dropped “Pon de Replay” in 2005, she had us dancing and locked in for the ride. Over the years, she's given us global chart-toppers, breakup anthems, and undeniable cultural moments, but some of her most impressionable work lives in the deep cuts.

The songs that weren’t pushed to the front but still managed to stand tall. These are the tracks that showed us different shades of Robyn — more vulnerable, more experimental, more raw. From the emotional layers of Rated R to the unfiltered honesty running through ANTI, her deep cuts often reveal what’s moving underneath the surface. They’re the ones fans hold onto, the ones that feel personal, the ones that remind us why we still revisit her albums from front to back. If you're only here for the singles, you're missing the full story.

As we continue to starve for new music from the multifaceted mogul, let’s take a look at some of the deep cuts that may not have topped the charts but went platinum in the homes and hearts of Rihanna fans.

1. We Ride

“ We Ride ” is the ultimate anthem for loyalty, no matter what. Rihanna’s telling you she’s in it for the long haul — riding ‘til the wheels fall off, through all the ups and downs. The smooth, laid-back vibe gives off that "ride or die" energy, where sticking by someone is a choice, not a question. It’s that track that makes you think about the people who’ve been with you through thick and thin, ready to roll with you no matter the ride.

2. Breakin’ Dishes

Rihanna’s giving zero patience in “ Breakin' Dishes.” It’s a reflection of pure frustration with a side of unapologetic attitude. She’s over the drama, and you can hear it in every line, letting the relationship burn down while she moves on. It’s loud, it’s bold, and it’s all about not sticking around for the nonsense. If you’ve ever been fed up and ready to walk away from the mess, this one’s a mood.

3. Higher

There’s something undeniably powerful about the way Rihanna’s vocals soar in “ Higher ” from ANTI. She brings an emotional intensity that perfectly matches the lyrics, capturing the rush of love in its most intoxicating form. Each note feels like it’s coming straight from the heart, as she sings about that addictive pull that can lift you up and tear you down all at once. The track gives you chills, showing just how deeply Rihanna connects with the music and makes you feel every word.

4. G4L

This track is all about Rihanna’s inner tug-of-war where she’s fighting with herself between doing the wrong thing and staying true to her wild side. She’s fully committed to the “gangsta for life” mentality, where only loyalty matters. The beat matches her energy, relentless and intense, pushing that ride-or-die vibe. With every line, she makes it clear: once you're down with her, you're in for life, no turning back.

5. Skin

When Rihanna turned up the heat with “ Skin ”, she tapped into a level of sensuality that’s magnetic. The track exudes a sultry tension, her breathy vocals layered over production that feels rich and immersive. She leans all the way into the tease, owning every second of the build-up without rushing a thing. It’s intimate, bold, and laced with the kind of confidence that makes it impossible to skip.

6. Raining Men featuring Nicki Minaj

“Raining Men” is an instant mood-lifter, with Rihanna and Nicki Minaj turning up the fun and flipping the script on the typical “man drama.” The song ties the dancehall vibes with a catchy, playful hook that’s impossible to forget. Nicki brings her usual animated energy, while Rihanna’s tropical-infused sound feels like the perfect escape from reality. Together, they create a fun, fearless anthem for anyone ready to let loose and forget about the rules.

7. Watch n’ Learn

She slides through the verses like she’s whispering in your ear, cool and calculated without raising her voice. “ Watch n’ Learn ” moves with bounce and confidence, and Rihanna rides it like she’s two steps ahead. The chorus shifts gears just enough to show she’s not playing! It’s a clear message and a little flex all in one. It’s sexy, assured, and fully in her bag.

8. Cockiness (Love it)

She teases the line with every word, swapping curse words for clever flips that still hit just as hard. “Cockiness” sounds like confidence poured over a beat built to strut to. The verses are slick talk, almost taunting, like she knows you’re listening closely. When the hook lands, it’s pure domination — no filter, just facts.

9. Jump

Rihanna’s on the hunt and letting you know she’s going after what she wants. No hesitation, no waiting around just bold moves and pure confidence. She flips the script from the typical love song, making it clear she’s calling the shots. It’s a high-energy anthem for anyone who knows what they want and isn’t afraid to take it.

10. James Joint

This one sounds like a secret, soft and a little messy, like catching her in a moment she didn’t plan to share. Her voice is low and loose, almost like she’s high off emotion or something else, giving us a fleeting dose of clarity wrapped in haze. It’s vulnerable without being dramatic, romantic without forcing the feeling. That cigarette-length run time just makes it feel even more intimate.

11. Yeah, I Said It

Rihanna’s on that late-night vibe, speaking to you like it’s just the two of you. Every word is dripping with confidence, like she knows exactly how to pull you in without trying too hard. The smooth delivery has you feeling like you’re on an intimate call, hanging on to every syllable. She’s not playing games; she’s letting you know exactly what she wants so there is no room for speculation.

Rihanna’s deep cuts are more than just filler — they’re the blueprint of her evolution. These tracks prove that even when she’s not chasing hits, she’s still setting the bar. Until she blesses us with new music, these hidden gems are the reminder we need of her unmatched legacy.