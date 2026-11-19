Image Image Credit ANDREA RENAULT / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna arrives for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Rihanna's latest Dior appearance marks her first time fronting for the iconic Lady Dior handbag.

The accompanying clip was directed by Melina Matsoukas and features music from Nigerian Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti.

Rocki Irish Mayers' growing modeling résumé already includes magazine covers and a Savage x Fenty holiday appearance alongside her brothers.

Rihanna may have some competition when it comes to serving looks, and it's coming from right inside her own household.

The singer and her daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, are bringing their chemistry to Dior's new Lady Dior 2027 Campaign. The 1-year-old makes her advertising debut alongside Rih in photographs captured by Sam Rock under the creative direction of Jonathan Anderson.

In one shot, the nine-time Grammy winner pairs a maroon slip dress with an oversized black leather jacket, while Rocki sits comfortably on her lap in a miniature version of the outerwear. Another sweet moment shows Rih planting a kiss on her little girl's forehead.

The accompanying short film, directed by Melina Matsoukas, features “Lady” by Fela Kuti, the Nigerian musician and Afrobeat pioneer whose music often challenged social conventions. The soundtrack complements the visuals, which celebrate womanhood and individuality.

“A lady is a prism. In a way that light shines through a prism and becomes multidimensional, and every color performs at a different angle. There’s no one way to truly define us,” Rihanna expressed in a statement from the fashion house.

The advertisements spotlight the Lady Dior handbag while reflecting the Barbados native’s many roles as an entertainer, businesswoman, philanthropist and mother. Benjamin Bruno and longtime collaborator Jahleel Weaver handled styling.

Rihanna's longtime partnership with Dior

This collaboration marks another chapter in Rihanna's relationship with the French fashion house. She first appeared in ads for the brand in 2015, became the face of its J'adore fragrance in 2024 and is now fronting her first Lady Dior campaign.

As REVOLT previously reported, Rocki made her magazine cover debut alongside her mother for W Magazine's April issue. The little fashionista wore a custom Dior couture diaper and floral headpiece designed by Anderson. She later appeared with her father, A$AP Rocky, on the cover of W China and joined her brothers, RZA and Riot, in a Savage x Fenty holiday campaign.

Born Sept. 13, 2025, Rocki was introduced to the world after Rih revealed her third pregnancy at that year's Met Gala. Even before her arrival, she was already making style headlines, appearing in her mom's baby bump on the cover of HommeGirls.

At this rate, Rocki is building quite the fashion résumé before she can even spell Dior.