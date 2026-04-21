Image Image Credit Matt Crossick - PA Images / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York, USA. Picture date: Monday May 5, 2025. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Rihanna appears on the cover of W Magazine’s “The Pop Issue” alongside daughter Rocki Irish Mayers, marking the baby’s official cover debut.

Styled in Dior Haute Couture, the mother-daughter shoot includes commentary from collaborators such as A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and Mary J. Blige.

The feature includes reflections from friends and industry peers on Rihanna’s career and public presence.

Rihanna knows how to make a cover moment, and this time she brought a new star along for the ride — one who quickly stole the spotlight.

The global icon appears alongside her daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, on the latest issue of W Magazine, marking the little one’s official cover debut. Styled by RiRi’s longtime collaborator Jahleel Weaver and photographed by Tim Walker, the fashion-forward moment finds mother and daughter dressed in Dior Haute Couture. Rihanna wears a dramatic coat and hat with a Cartier Collection necklace and Falke tights, while her baby arrives in a custom Dior Haute Couture diaper and headpiece.

While unveiling the cover on Instagram, the nine-time Grammy-winning artist made it clear who really ran the set. “Cover girrrrrlz!!! Baby Rocki served sumn serious on her first cover! Came on set and shut her mama dowwwnn!!!! @wmag.”

As reported by REVOLT, Rocki was born in September 2025, becoming Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s first daughter together. Rih Rih later shared the news and first photos of their baby girl on social media. The couple is also parents to two sons: RZA, born in 2022, and Riot, born in 2023.

A$AP Rocky and collaborators speak on Rihanna in W Magazine

W Magazine’s “The Pop Issue” goes beyond a cover shoot. The feature includes reflections from friends, collaborators and loved ones such as A$AP Rocky, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Pharrell Williams, Donald Glover, SZA, Ayra Starr, Jonah Hill, Sarah Paulson and Paloma Elsesser.

Rocky, the singer’s longtime partner, praised her evolution over the years. “She has changed a lot because she became a mother in that time span, and that certainly changes you. But this woman has always been magic,” he said. “Philosophically, the way she operates is on another level. She is the most charming and genuine person on Earth. Her energy is unmatched — one of a kind. I just adore her.”

Pharrell kept it short and direct when asked to summarize the Barbados native in one sentence: “She’s a force.” Mary J. Blige also credited her impact on music and style, saying, “Rihanna completely raised the bar and elevated the game. She is a fashion icon. She was dropping smashes back-to-back and bringing more awareness to dancehall mixed with R&B.”

If this cover proved anything, it’s that Rih is a culture-shifting force — and baby Rocki may already be next in line.