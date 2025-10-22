Image Image Credit Unique Nicole / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna attends the "Smurfs" U.S. Premiere at Paramount Pictures Studios on July 13, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Rihanna has become the most-listened-to Black woman on Spotify with over 100 million monthly listeners.

She reached this milestone nearly 10 years after releasing her last studio album, Anti.

Her top-streamed tracks, including “Diamonds” and “We Found Love,” continue to perform globally.

Rihanna has done it again. Nearly 10 years since releasing her last studio album, Anti, the global superstar just made streaming history — becoming the Black female artist with the most monthly listeners in Spotify history.

Music analytics outlet Chart Data confirmed the news, tweeting, “@Rihanna officially breaks the all-time record for most monthly listeners for a Black female artist in Spotify history (100.7 million).” Her label, Roc Nation, celebrated the accomplishment with a post that read, “That @Rihanna reign just won’t let up. Rihanna has surpassed 100M monthly listeners on @Spotify.”

Spotify’s monthly listener count tracks how many unique users stream an artist within a 28-day period and crossing the 100-million mark places Rihanna in company with The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift, and Lady Gaga, according to Spotify Stats. It’s a testament to how strong the Barbadian singer’s catalog remains popular with fans, even after so many years without releasing a new project.

With eight studio albums under her belt, her most-streamed songs include “We Found Love” featuring Calvin Harris, “Umbrella,” “Only Girl (In The World),” “Don’t Stop the Music,” “Where Have You Been,” “Love on the Brain,” “S&M,” “Stay,” “Breakin’ Dishes,” and “Diamonds.” Each track showcases the range and impact that have made her one of the defining artists of her generation.

Rihanna celebrates 20 years of ‘Music of the Sun’ with heartfelt message

In August, the mother of three marked a major career milestone: the 20th anniversary of her debut album, Music of the Sun. On Instagram, she reflected on her journey, writing, “20 years ago, I left my country, my culture, my food, and family to embark on a journey that started with the release of my very first body of music! So many of you were a part of my life and career since the very beginning, and some of you have joined the adventure along the way. I’m forever grateful to all of you.”

She continued by thanking her fans, collaborators, and family for two decades of love and support, closing her message with, “I thank God, He’s been very generous to me and the Glory belongs to Him! #R20.”

The post featured a montage of her biggest moments — from her early hits like “SOS” and “Rude Boy” to her 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show and Fenty empire highlights. It’s clear that two decades later, Rihanna’s star power is still unmatched. Congrats, RiRi! Your reign truly won’t let up.