Key Takeaways

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have officially welcomed their third child — a baby girl.

Rihanna announced the birth on her Instagram account today (Sept. 24), sharing the first photos of their newborn daughter. The singer revealed their baby’s name as Rocki Irish Mayers and shared that she was born on Saturday (Sept. 13). In the post, she is seen cradling Rocki in a soft pink onesie and also included a close-up of her little pink gloves laced with ribbons. Rih also wore a gold “Mom” ring in the post. “Rocki Irish Mayers, Sept. 13, 2025 [Pink ribbon emoji],” she captioned the photos, tagging Rocky.

The news follows months of anticipation. Rihanna revealed her pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala, arriving in a custom Marc Jacobs ensemble and a Stephen Jones hat. The Fenty Beauty mogul’s visible baby bump quickly broke the internet and solidified yet another maternity fashion moment.

Rih and Rocky are already parents to two sons — RZA, born in 2022, and Riot, born in 2023. As with their first two children, the couple kept details private at first but later shared glimpses of their life as parents. As previously reported by REVOLT, Rihanna once joked about their baby-naming rule: “It’s always gonna be an R name. That’s the one thing me and Rocky don’t fight over.”

Rihanna poses with her “next fashion killa” for HommeGirls cover

Right before giving birth, Rihanna landed another headline-making moment. She graced the cover of HommeGirls Vol. 14 with her third baby visible in her belly, photographed by Gabriel Moses. On Instagram, she posted the cover with the caption: “HOMMEGIRLS VOLUME 14 feat. my next fashion killa [hatching chick emoji].” In the shoot, she was wearing a new Fenty x Puma collection, while repping her hometown of Barbados and paying tribute to her younger self with childhood photos etched into her earrings.