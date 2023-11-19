Image Image Credit Arnold Jerocki / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna, Riot and ASAP Rocky Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways:

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are keeping the gender of baby No. 3 under wraps, but there is one tidbit they are willing to share about the unborn child: The first letter of his or her name. The Bajan beauty and her longtime partner hit the blue carpet for the global premiere of her new film, Smurfs, in Belgium on Saturday (June 28) and answered a few questions about their growing family.

The international pop icon stars as the colony of blue gnomes’ most popular female character, Smurfette, in the animated flick slated to hit theaters on July 18. She wore a blue-green Chanel skirt with a matching flowy sheer top that showcased her blossoming midsection. Since revealing her pregnancy at the Met Gala in May, fans have been on bump patrol and taking guesses at whether or not she will finally get a mini-me or continue to be the only lady in her household.

The couple welcomed two sons, RZA, in 2022, and Riot in 2023. They waited to reveal each of their names, and they may do the same with their third child. But one thing is certain: “It’s always gonna be an R name. That’s the one thing me and Rocky don’t fight over,” according to the Fenty Beauty mogul.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky answer questions about the gender of their third baby

Kevin Frazier also caught up with the Harlem rapper at the event, where he asked how big the family would get. Rocky chuckled and offered up, “We’re gonna be like the Wayans family, you know. I mean, love is beautiful, and it’s just spreading it, you know.”

The reporter snuck in a gender reveal inquiry for the parents, too. “Is that the girl you’ve been waiting for?” he asked the Highest 2 Lowest actor. “It is, man,” said Rocky as he jokingly held up a Smurfette doll. “Right here, you know what I’m saying,” he joked. Rihanna also expertly avoided spoiling the surprise when quizzed on the topic, stating, “Let’s see if it’s a Smurfette. You just never know. [It] could be a Papa Smurf. Who knows?”

Last year, during a Fenty Hair event, she spoke to the outlet about the possibility of having more kids. “I hope so. I do. I would definitely have more kids. [But] I’m not pregnant if that’s what you’re asking,” the superstar said at the time. She continued to share info about her “other baby,” also known as her ninth studio album, affectionately nicknamed R9 by fans. “I have been working on the album for so long that I kind of just put all that stuff aside. And now, I'm prepared to go back in the studio. So, I’m going to start... [I’m] starting over, but I don’t want to neglect the songs that I [do] have,” she shared.

Whether it’s a Smurfette or a Papa Smurf (or R9), one thing is clear: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are building a legacy, one iconic “R” name at a time.