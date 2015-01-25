Image Image Credit Daniele Venturelli / Contributor via Getty Images, Neil Mockford / Contributor via Getty Images, Samir Hussein / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Spike Lee, ASAP Rocky, Denzel Washington Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

There really is no facet of art that ASAP Rocky cannot master. He has proven himself in Hip Hop and fashion for well over a decade, and now it seems as though he is set to experience that same level of adulation as his acting career continues to blossom. The “Am I Dreaming” hitmaker is starring in Spike Lee’s new joint, Highest 2 Lowest, alongside none other than Hollywood icon Denzel Washington.

The Do The Right Thing visionary will mark the global premiere on May 19 in France at the Cannes Film Festival. The who’s who of the film industry have all walked the red carpet of the prestigious event, so it only makes sense that one of this year’s Met Gala (which takes place on May 5) co-chairs will solidify his on-screen legend there too. The movie is a reimagining of the 1963 Japanese crime thriller High to Low. Washington, 70, plays a music mogul and ASAP a “main role” whose impact on the plot has not been revealed. Lee promises it will be an “action-packed,” “nail-biter,” and “funny AF.”

Spike Lee knows about the memes suggesting ASAP and Denzel could be a father-son duo

The Morehouse College alum sat down with the “7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony” podcast to discuss his latest project. About his decision to cast the dapper rapper, Lee recalled, “I was looking on some Instagram, and like four or five years ago people [were] saying that ASAP looked like he’s Denzel son…. Everybody says it. And then, in the film, we use that.”

The multifaceted artist has flexed his acting chops with roles in Bright, Zoolander 2, and Divergent, and, of course, in his long list of music videos where lyrics serve as his muse. Dope director Rick Famuyiwa predicted that Harlem-bred creative could carve out a path in acting when he made his debut in 2015. “He’s a natural,” Famuyiwa told Page Six. “He has instincts and makes choices like actors who have been doing it a very long time. I always feel like rappers, emcees, musicians, they perform, they have a charisma. It doesn’t always translate to film, and many people try to make that transition, but he actually has the goods. If it’s something he wants to focus on, which he may not, I think he has a bright future.”

With Highest 2 Lowest, he is a different beast, one more than capable of holding his own in the presence of a Hollywood titan like Washington. Lee was almost speechless when he tried to put into words how phenomenal Pretty Flacko was in the production. When he spoke with Deadline at the 2024 Red Seal Film Festival, the director described him as “dynamite.” However, with the “7PM in Brooklyn” crew, he was bubbling with enthusiasm as he saluted the rising screen gem. “He [is] fire. I mean, there’s some scenes with him and D head-to-head; he ain't backing up. It’s like I’m here too,” said Lee, adding, “So, very, very happy with the way the film turned out and looking forward to sharing it with the world.”