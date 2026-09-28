Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Rihanna shared adorable new photos and videos of 1-year-old Rocki on Instagram.

Fans and celebrities filled the comments with love for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s baby girl.

Rocki is the couple’s youngest child, joining older brothers RZA and Riot.

Rihanna becoming a girl mom is one of the greatest things to ever happen, if you ask us. On Saturday (Sept. 26), the “Diamonds” singer gave us a glimpse into her life raising her baby girl, Rocki Irish Mayers, whom she and A$AP Rocky welcomed last year.

Shared to Instagram, the carousel opened with a video of RiRi laughing uncontrollably as Rocki tugged at an oversized wig sitting on her head. In the next slide, the 1-year-old took a page from her dad’s DON’T BE DUMB era with pink hair curlers. Elsewhere, she made her red carpet debut in a yellow robe with one of her brothers joining her for the occasion.

Baby Rocki also seems to have inherited her mom’s taste for the finer things, with Rihanna sharing a clip of herself taking away a Louis Vuitton bag and immediately getting tears in return before handing it back. Another showed Rocki putting Fenty Beauty’s blush to the test beside the Grammy-winning musician. The post was basically one giant dose of cuteness overload.

“Who let me have a daughter, bro?” Rihanna hilariously wrote in the caption. Take a look below, then scroll for some of our favorite reactions.

The internet reacts to Rihanna’s adorable Rocki photos

In the comments section, Rocky penned, “MY FATTY BUMS” with a heart emoji. Someone else joked, “She attended the Met Ball in your Guo Pei robe too?” referring to Rihanna’s 2015 Met Gala look. Ayra Starr said Rocki was “the cutesttttttttt ever,” while Savage X Fenty’s account wrote, “Heart just casually exploding over baby Rocki.”

Rocki celebrated her first birthday on Sept. 13, so there were also plenty of fans using the moment to send her some belated B-day love. “Happy 1 year, baby Rih… Let’s celebrate with a song, perhaps? Preferably something from R9,” one reply read. Clearly, the internet is just as obsessed with Rocki as we are.

What to know about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s three children

Rocki is the youngest member of the Mayers family, with Rihanna and Rocky welcoming two boys, RZA Athelston Mayers and Riot Rose Mayers, in 2022 and 2023, respectively. In April, the ANTI singer and her baby girl covered W Magazine, which you can take a look at below.