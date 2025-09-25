Image Image Credit Arnold Jerocki/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the ‘Smurfs’ premiere in Belgium Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky confirmed the birth of their daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, born on Sept. 13.

The couple continued their “R” name tradition, joining sons RZA and Riot in the family lineup.

Public reactions included celebrity shoutouts, fashion predictions, and praise for the baby’s unique name.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have expanded their family with the arrival of their first daughter. On Wednesday (Sept. 24), Rihanna confirmed the birth of Rocki Irish Mayers through a coordinated Instagram post. The singer shared that Rocki was born on Sept. 13, making her the couple’s third child.

The announcement followed months of speculation after Rihanna revealed her pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala. She arrived at the annual fashion event in a custom Marc Jacobs design and a Stephen Jones hat, making headlines with a prominent baby bump and continuing her reputation for high-profile maternity fashion moments.

In her Instagram post, Rihanna shared the first images of her newborn daughter. She appeared holding Rocki in a pink onesie, while also including a close-up of the baby’s gloves decorated with ribbons. The Bajan mogul also wore a gold “Mom” ring in the photos.

The announcement continued the couple’s tradition of giving their children names beginning with the letter R. Their two sons, RZA Athelston Mayers, born in 2022, and Riot Rose Mayers, born in 2023, also follow the same pattern. Rihanna previously explained in interviews that she and Rocky agreed early on about keeping the naming tradition consistent.

Celebrity and fan reactions to Rihanna’s baby news

The news prompted immediate responses from peers across the entertainment industry. Rocky himself celebrated the reveal with a comment reading, “MY LIL LADIES.” Actress Taraji P. Henson noted she predicted the baby’s gender during a past interaction, writing, “I told you at the MET it was a girl! AUNTIE WAS RIGHT! Congrats!” Other congratulatory messages came from Naomi Campbell, JT, Pretty Vee, Kehlani, La La Anthony, and more.

Fans also shared their excitement across social media platforms. One fan commented, “Congrats to RiRi and Rocky on lil’ Rocki Irish Mayers! That name slaps with all the Rocky vibes, and those tiny boxing gloves? Iconic family legacy already.” Another highlighted astrology, posting, “Of course Rihanna gave birth to a girl and a VIRGO.” Style was another frequent theme, with one reaction noting, “This little girl is going to inherit the most LETHAL fashions known to mankind.”

