Image Image Credit Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Rihanna said her date night with A$AP Rocky at the 2026 Met Gala felt “good and sad” without their three children.

The Met Gala generally does not allow guests under 18, with organizers previously calling it an “executive decision” and “not an appropriate event for people under 18.”

For the event, Rihanna wore a custom Maison Margiela gown, while A$AP Rocky chose a pink Chanel look layered with High Jewelry pieces.

Rihanna’s 2026 Met Gala experience came with a tiny trade-off. On one hand, she and A$AP Rocky reminded us why they're hands down one of music’s best-dressed couples. On the other, the “Diamonds” singer had to leave her little ones behind for the evening.

While ascending the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, People asked the pair how they felt spending date night away from their three children — RZA, Rose, and baby Rocki. “It feels good,” Rocky replied, before RiRi clarified, “It feels good and sad.”

Why children usually aren’t allowed to attend the Met Gala

“Yeah!” the Harlem rapper agreed. As many already know, the Met Gala generally doesn't allow guests under 18. Event organizers previously told The Hollywood Reporter that it was an “executive decision,” explaining that “it’s not an appropriate event for people under 18.”

That rule, however, certainly saw an exception this year with co-chairs Beyoncé and Nicole Kidman, who both brought their children, Blue Ivy Carter and Sunday Rose, along for fashion’s biggest night. Watch Rihanna and Rocky enter the Met Gala below, then keep scrolling for more details about their stunning looks.

What did Rihanna and A$AP Rocky wear to the 2026 Met Gala?

Rihanna’s return to the Met Gala was definitely one of the more anticipated moments of the night. Just last year, she used the affair to announce that she and Rocky were expecting their third child, and though there wasn’t a pregnancy (or album!) reveal this time around, she certainly arrived in style.

According to Vogue, the ANTI artist stunned in a custom Maison Margiela gown from Glenn Martens’ Artisanal 2025 collection. Her breathtaking look featured "over 115,000 crystal beads, antique jewels, and chains," with embroidery alone taking a whopping 1,380 hours.

Rocky, meanwhile, went for a pink wool robe with black satin lapels courtesy of Chanel (proof that real men do wear pink), paired with a white cotton shirt and black trousers underneath. Complete with pieces from the luxury house’s High Jewelry collection, the publication noted that 194 hours went into creating his look.

See more of their Met Gala moments below.

Image Image Credit Cindy Ord/MG26 / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt A$AP Rocky and Rihanna attend the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Image Image Credit Lexie Moreland / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York, New York Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Image Image Credit Mike Coppola / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt A$AP Rocky attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Image Image Credit John Shearer / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt A$AP Rocky and Rihanna attend the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center