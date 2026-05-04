Image Image Credit Lexie Moreland/Contributor via Getty Images, Julian Hamilton/Contributor via Getty Images, and Dimitrios Kambouris/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Venus Williams and Naomi Osaka on the 2026 Met Gala red carpet Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The Met Gala takes place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art alongside the “Costume Art” exhibition and its “Fashion Is Art” dress code.

Co-chairs including Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour help lead the evening’s fundraising benefit.

Celebrity arrivals, designer collaborations, and evolving interpretations of the theme wowed fans throughout the night.

The first Monday in May is back, and the 2026 Met Gala is officially underway at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where this year’s Costume Institute benefit arrives alongside “Costume Art,” a new spring exhibition that places fashion in direct conversation with art through the idea of the dressed body. The show, which opens May 10, features nearly 400 objects and pairs garments with artworks across time. The Met Gala’s dress code, “Fashion Is Art,” invited guests to treat the carpet like a living canvas.

Adding more depth to the evening, the exhibition includes body types and experiences that have often been overlooked. The Met described “Costume Art” as exploring the clothed body through age, size, gender, and disability.

Early movement has already started, with La La Anthony back in the hosting mix, Venus Williams arriving as a co-chair in custom Swarovski, Naomi Osaka continuing her Robert Wun run, Anderson .Paak stepping out in Tory Burch Reva flats, and Angel Reese returning for her second straight Met in Altuzarra. We’ll be updating this post in real time as more guests hit the steps and the night’s biggest looks, entrances, and conversation-driving moments come into focus for the REVOLT crowd.

1. Angel Reese

Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Angel Reese Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

WNBA star Angel Reese returns to the Met Gala for her second appearance. Her flowing dress comes courtesy of Altuzarra.

2. Venus Williams

Image Image Credit Michael Buckner/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Venus Williams Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

As a 2026 Met Gala co-chair, Venus arrived in a sparkling Swarovski crystal gown and matching necklace inspired by a portrait of her by artist Robert Pruitt.

3. Anderson .Paak

Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Anderson .Paak Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Anderson .Paak stepped onto the Met Gala carpet in custom sparkly Tory Burch Reva flats, tapping into one of fashion’s more playful menswear trends.

4. Janelle Monáe

Image Image Credit Mike Coppola/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Janelle Monáe Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Janelle Monáe blended into the Met Gala carpet in a mossy Couture Siriano gown that fused nature and technology, with cords shaping the look.

5. La La Anthony

Image Image Credit John Shearer/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt La La Anthony Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

La La Anthony returned to her post as a Vogue livestream host for the fifth straight year, stepping onto the carpet in a Wiederhoeft gown finished with teardrop crystal details.

6. Naomi Osaka

Image Image Credit Mike Coppola/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Naomi Osaka Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Naomi Osaka rocked a white feathered Robert Wun dress, continuing a designer partnership she also tapped for her Australian Open walk-on looks earlier this year. She also wore a matching headpiece by London milliner Awon Golding.

7. Aariana Rose Philip

Image Image Credit John Shearer/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Aariana Rose Philip Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Aariana Rose Philip, wearing Collina Strada, made history at the 2026 Met Gala as the first wheelchair user to attend the event.

8. Doja Cat

Image Image Credit Angela Weiss/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doja Cat Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Doja Cat leaned into the theme in a Grecian-inspired silicone Saint Laurent gown, paired with matching platform mules.

9. Skepta

Image Image Credit John Shearer/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Skepta Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Skepta repping his home crew heavy on the red carpet, rocking a white-and-black two piece with reference to the iconic Boy Better Know collective.

10. Zoë Kravitz

Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Zoë Kravitz Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Zoë Kravitz made her 11th Met Gala appearance in a black Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello lace look, paired with Jessica McCormack jewelry and a matching pair of black Romy slingback pumps.