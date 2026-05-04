Key Takeaways
- The Met Gala takes place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art alongside the “Costume Art” exhibition and its “Fashion Is Art” dress code.
- Co-chairs including Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour help lead the evening’s fundraising benefit.
- Celebrity arrivals, designer collaborations, and evolving interpretations of the theme wowed fans throughout the night.
The first Monday in May is back, and the 2026 Met Gala is officially underway at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where this year’s Costume Institute benefit arrives alongside “Costume Art,” a new spring exhibition that places fashion in direct conversation with art through the idea of the dressed body. The show, which opens May 10, features nearly 400 objects and pairs garments with artworks across time. The Met Gala’s dress code, “Fashion Is Art,” invited guests to treat the carpet like a living canvas.
Adding more depth to the evening, the exhibition includes body types and experiences that have often been overlooked. The Met described “Costume Art” as exploring the clothed body through age, size, gender, and disability.
Early movement has already started, with La La Anthony back in the hosting mix, Venus Williams arriving as a co-chair in custom Swarovski, Naomi Osaka continuing her Robert Wun run, Anderson .Paak stepping out in Tory Burch Reva flats, and Angel Reese returning for her second straight Met in Altuzarra. We’ll be updating this post in real time as more guests hit the steps and the night’s biggest looks, entrances, and conversation-driving moments come into focus for the REVOLT crowd.
1. Angel Reese
WNBA star Angel Reese returns to the Met Gala for her second appearance. Her flowing dress comes courtesy of Altuzarra.
2. Venus Williams
As a 2026 Met Gala co-chair, Venus arrived in a sparkling Swarovski crystal gown and matching necklace inspired by a portrait of her by artist Robert Pruitt.
3. Anderson .Paak
Anderson .Paak stepped onto the Met Gala carpet in custom sparkly Tory Burch Reva flats, tapping into one of fashion’s more playful menswear trends.
4. Janelle Monáe
Janelle Monáe blended into the Met Gala carpet in a mossy Couture Siriano gown that fused nature and technology, with cords shaping the look.
5. La La Anthony
La La Anthony returned to her post as a Vogue livestream host for the fifth straight year, stepping onto the carpet in a Wiederhoeft gown finished with teardrop crystal details.
6. Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka rocked a white feathered Robert Wun dress, continuing a designer partnership she also tapped for her Australian Open walk-on looks earlier this year. She also wore a matching headpiece by London milliner Awon Golding.
7. Aariana Rose Philip
Aariana Rose Philip, wearing Collina Strada, made history at the 2026 Met Gala as the first wheelchair user to attend the event.
8. Doja Cat
Doja Cat leaned into the theme in a Grecian-inspired silicone Saint Laurent gown, paired with matching platform mules.
9. Skepta
Skepta repping his home crew heavy on the red carpet, rocking a white-and-black two piece with reference to the iconic Boy Better Know collective.
10. Zoë Kravitz
Zoë Kravitz made her 11th Met Gala appearance in a black Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello lace look, paired with Jessica McCormack jewelry and a matching pair of black Romy slingback pumps.