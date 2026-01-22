Image Image Credit Robert Prange / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Antonia Ružić of Croatia in the first round on Day 3 of the 2026 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 20, 2026 in Melbourne, Australia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Robert Wun’s jellyfish-inspired design for Naomi Osaka’s 2026 Australian Open entrance sparked major fan reactions.

The outfit featured butterfly details and symbolized a tribute to her daughter, Shai, marking her return to tennis after motherhood.

Osaka followed the fashion moment with strong performances, defeating Antonia Ružić and Sorana Cîrstea to reach the third round.

Naomi Osaka didn’t just win the first two rounds of her Australian Open match — she made sure nobody forgot it.

The four-time Grand Slam champion had social media in a chokehold after pulling off a statement entrance that felt like a full-on fashion moment that marked a symbolized tribute to her daughter, Shai, then backing it up with a clutch win to open her Australian Open run on Tuesday (Jan. 20). After getting past Antonia Ružić in the first round, Osaka kept the momentum going two days later, on Thursday (Jan. 22), advancing past Romanian player Sorana Cîrstea in a tense three-set battle — reminding everyone she’s still built for the big stage and the big walk-in. Next, she’s set to face Australian qualifier Maddison Inglis in the third round.

Before she even hit a ball, viewers were already reacting to the 28-year-old’s walk-on look: a custom Robert Wun design styled with Nike that gave jellyfish energy in the best way. Think layered textures, ocean tones, and dramatic accessories that looked like they belonged on a runway and in a stadium. The hat and umbrella details were especially hard to miss, with butterfly touches that tied back to one of Osaka’s most memorable Australian Open moments in 2021.

Of course, it only got better once she actually secured the win, because the X timeline immediately turned into a Naomi appreciation party. “Naomi Osaka in custom Robert Wun and Nike as her Australian Open walk-on look — major!!!” one fan tweeted. Another wrote, “Salute to @naomiosaka for this amazing outfit at the Australian Open!”

“Naomi Osaka ate this look right on up! The amount of confidence and swag you have to have to walk out on court in this… iconic!” a user added. Others praised the styling details, with one fan noting, “Naomi Osaka's look for Melbourne, arriving in a custom Robert Wun… Now that’s fashion.” Another reaction summed up the moment perfectly: “Naomi Osaka challenges the dress code regulations, without disobeying the rules of sporting functionality.” And honestly? Same energy as: “Naomi Osaka, the queen that you are.”

Naomi Osaka’s comeback era includes motherhood, too

The Haitian-Japanese tennis star’s big moment on the court also lines up with her ongoing story off it. In Naomi Osaka: The Second Set, which premiered in August 2025 on Tubi, she gets real about how motherhood reshaped her identity, mindset, and career. The documentary follows her return to competitive tennis after welcoming her daughter in 2023, capturing the pressure, the emotions, and the growth that’s come with this new chapter.