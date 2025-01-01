Image Image Credit REVOLT Image Alt Lynae Vanee Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

REVOLT is redefining how news hits the culture with “The People’s Brief,” a new weekly series hosted by award-nominated creator and social commentator Lynae Vanee. Premiering next Tuesday (May 20), the show will combine hard-hitting insights with satire and shift away from the stale formats of mainstream reporting. It’s part headline breakdown and part cultural callout; all delivered through a Black lens with zero filter.

Represented by ColorCreative, Vanee brings a loyal following, sharp political awareness and an unshakeable voice to REVOLT’s latest flagship project. Known for tackling race, identity and social justice with clarity and humor, she now levels up to a platform built to match her impact.

What to expect from Lynae Vanee on “The People’s Brief”

Each episode will break down major headlines in politics, pop culture and society at large with Vanee’s signature blend of wit, truth and lived experience. Designed to educate and entertain, the series invites viewers into a space where humor and hard truths collide.

“REVOLT remains the trusted home for the culture’s leading voices and innovators,” said REVOLT Chief Content Officer Deon Graham. “With ‘The People’s Brief,’ we’re proud to give Lynae the stage she deserves while continuing to push the culture forward through authentic, transformative storytelling.”

Vanee added, “I’m beyond excited to collaborate with REVOLT to bring something fresh and necessary to the conversation... We’re taking the topics people are already talking about, from politics to identity and power, and presenting them in a way that feels real, relevant, and grounded in community.”

REVOLT doubles down on creator-led journalism with “The People’s Brief”

The launch is part of REVOLT’s ongoing mission to elevate the next wave of storytellers who reflect the culture they serve. As the flagship media brand of Offscript Worldwide, REVOLT continues to disrupt the traditional media landscape with content that’s unapologetically creator-first.

“As a Black woman and creator, working with a platform that doesn’t just feature us but truly believes in us... That’s rare, and it means everything,” Vanee expressed about the new partnership.

Watch the trailer for her all-new show just above.

Follow @revolttv and @lynaevanee on social media and use #ThePeoplesBrief to join the conversation. For more information and local listings, visit revolt.tv.