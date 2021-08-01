Image Image Credit Roger Kisby / Contributor via Getty Images, Tim Mosenfelder / Contributor via Getty Images, and Araya Doheny / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt MF Doom, Denzel Curry, and RZA Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Hip Hop and anime might seem like an unexpected pair, but the connection has been real for years. Artists like Tyler, the Creator, Thundercat, RZA, Denzel Curry, and Megan Thee Stallion have all shouted out anime as a major influence on their art. Whether it’s referencing characters in lyrics, pulling from anime soundtracks, or tapping into the genre’s storytelling, anime continues to shape the sound and style of modern Hip Hop. And some anime flip that influence right back — blending Hip Hop into their visuals, narratives, and sound design. Below are five anime series where the rap world and animated storytelling collide.

1. Samurai Champloo

“Samurai Champloo” is the brainchild of Shinichirō Watanabe — the same director who gave us “Cowboy Bebop.” The 26-episode anime follows three misfit travelers — Jin, Mugen, and Fuu — on a chaotic journey across Edo-era Japan. But what made “Samurai Champloo” stand out was how it brought Hip Hop into the world of anime without making it feel forced. Watanabe, who’s been a fan of the genre since his teens (his gateway was Grandmaster Flash’s “The Message”), originally envisioned Mugen as a rapping samurai. That concept evolved, but the spirit stuck around in the form of a lo-fi soundtrack produced by Nujabes and Fat Jon, two producers who helped define the genre’s chilled-out sound. The beats didn’t just set the mood, they shaped the show’s rhythm, energy, and soul.

2. Afro Samurai

“Afro Samurai" follows a lone swordsman named Afro on a quest to avenge his father’s death in a stylized, futuristic Japan. Created by Takashi Okazaki and rooted in his teenage love for Hip Hop and soul, the series blends samurai lore with street culture in a way that feels both raw and intentional. The soundtrack, produced by Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA doesn’t just complement the action — it drives it. And with Samuel L. Jackson voicing Afro, the series delivers a mix of grit, rhythm, and attitude that’s unapologetically Hip Hop from start to finish.

3. The Boondocks

While “The Boondocks” isn’t technically an anime, it definitely still wears the influence proudly. Created by Aaron McGruder and based on his manga-inspired comic strip, the series blends sharp social commentary with anime-style visuals and a Hip Hop heartbeat. Centered around the Freeman family navigating life in a mostly white suburb, “The Boondocks” tackles everything from race and class to pop culture and politics. Its soundtrack, featuring artists like Asheru — who did the iconic theme song — and MF DOOM, adds even more depth to the show’s voice. With its mix of satire, style, and sound, “The Boondocks” brought Hip Hop to the animated frontlines.

4. Devilman Crybaby

“Devilman Crybaby" reimagines Go Nagai’s classic manga with a bold, modern twist, including a surprising dose of Hip Hop. While the show dives deep into heavy themes like identity, chaos, and humanity, it also features a rap group, Wamu’s Gang, whose freestyle battles double as raw social commentary. Through verses about poverty, frustration, and survival, the group gives voice to the same struggles that shaped early Hip Hop in New York. Their presence in the series adds a grounded, emotional rhythm to a story otherwise filled with demons and destruction.

5. Yasuke

"Yasuke” reimagines the true story of a 16th-century African samurai through a lens of sci-fi, magic, and mechs. The six-episode series stars LaKeith Stanfield as the voice of Yasuke but the soundscape is where Hip Hop really shows up. Flying Lotus, who also served as executive producer, crafted the score with layered synths, Japanese percussion, and Hip Hop elements, featuring collaborations with Thundercat and Denzel Curry. The music moves with the story, capturing Yasuke’s evolution while grounding the show in a cross-cultural rhythm that feels both global and personal.