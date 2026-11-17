Image Image Credit Unique Nicole / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Regina King attends the "Children of Blood and Bone" Los Angeles Special Screening at IMAX Headquarters on November 11, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Regina King recalled how the late 1980s and early 1990s inspired her and a friend to try rapping.

The veteran actress revealed the suggestive title of a song they wrote, leaving Keke Palmer laughing.

King is set to portray Queen Nehanda in Children of Blood and Bone, arriving in theaters Jan. 15, 2027.

Who knew Regina King once had dreams of becoming a rapper before making her mark in Hollywood?

During the latest episode of “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer,” released Tuesday (Nov. 17), the Oscar-winning actress opened up about her early interest in Hip Hop, revealing that she and a friend once had plans to make some pretty explicit music. “I thought it was also interesting when I was getting ready for this... Is that you used to also rap,” Palmer said. “You know what I'm saying? So, Regina, you was rapping? Like… What was going on with this?”

King explained that the idea wasn't unusual among her peers at the time. “I do feel like the late '80s, early '90s, it was just, like, kind of a time where we all thought that, you know, we could bust some bars,” she recalled.

However, the actress and her friend had a particular direction in mind, one she says they explored before Lil' Kim rose to fame. “But me and my home girl at the time, this is before Lil' Kim, before... the dirty rap, we felt like, ‘Okay, we going to be the dirty rappers,’” she shared.

Regina King reveals the title of her unreleased rap song

Although the Los Angeles native wasn't about to start spitting verses during the interview, she did remember one of the songs they created. “But I will say one song that we wrote was called ‘Under Seven Not Allowed,’” she revealed.

“'Under Seven Not Allowed.' What did that mean?” Palmer asked. King looked down and went silent for a moment before the One of Them Days star caught on and exclaimed, “Ohhhh, s**t!” Both burst into laughter as the host added, “Ouchie pouchy girl. Hell nah.”

“No, we were there. We were there,” King responded. The exchange gave Palmer another reason to appreciate the film and television veteran's many talents. “Y'all was in it. Under seven ain't allowed,” the host joked. “Oh my gosh. I live. I live for all the different things that you've done because your creative streak don't stop.”

Regina King joins the cast of 'Children of Blood and Bone'

While a rap career never materialized, the 55-year-old continues to explore new roles on screen. Her next project is Children of Blood and Bone, the upcoming fantasy film directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and based on Tomi Adeyemi's novel.

King portrays Queen Nehanda, the wife of King Saran, played by Chiwetel Ejiofor, and mother of Princess Amari (Amandla Stenberg) and Prince Inan (Damson Idris). The story follows Zélie Adebola, played by Thuso Mbedu, as she fights to restore magic to her people in the fictional kingdom of Orïsha. The film also stars Tosin Cole, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, and Cynthia Erivo.

Children of Blood and Bone is scheduled to hit theaters Jan. 15, 2027.