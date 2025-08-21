Image Image Credit Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Ian Alexander Jr. and Regina King attend the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented by Gucci Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways

MianU is a vibrant orange wine that reflects Ian Alexander Jr.’s personality and Regina King’s tribute to his memory.

The wine’s name subtly includes Alexander Jr.’s name, symbolizing a lasting connection between mother and son.

King uses the wine launch to express healing and creativity while honoring her son’s legacy.

Regina King is pouring her all into the launch of MianU wine, her latest endeavor away from television and film. The new brand marks a deeply personal tribute, blending her love for her late son, Ian Alexander Jr., with their shared appreciation for orange wine. In 2022, the 26-year-old passed away from suicide.

King is crafting new memories in remembrance of her son, the enjoyment of orange wine being one of the many things they bonded over as mother and son. "I was told that in life … the only way a person fully leaves this place is if they're forgotten. So, I'm always trying to find ways to make sure Ian's name is said,” she told “Tinfoil Swans” host Kat Kinsman on the podcast’s Tuesday (Aug. 19) episode.

The Oscar-nominated star noted, “This wine is in celebration of him. It's honoring him … I've been hearing people comment on not recognizing that Ian's name is in the wine … MianU. It takes them a second, and after saying it a couple times, they look at the bottle and go, 'Oh my gosh.' And I feel like Ian's smiling each time that happens. I'm still kind of like, it's surreal, you know? It's happening."

Regina’s love for Ian transcends life and death

On the MianU website, King shares how the wine reflects Alexander Jr.’s spirit. “It’s playful and complex flavors capture his distinct taste and talent for transforming life’s everyday moments into something exceptional,” the page reads. Her son’s love for art, flavor and connection inspired the wine, making MianU more than a drink. It’s a celebration of who he was and their everlasting attachment to each other.

In her chat with Kinsman, the Hollywood veteran shared that her and Ian’s bond did not end with his existence in this realm. "I want to deepen my connection with Ian while we're in these two different spaces. I'm one of those that believe that spirits never die,” she said, adding, “you know, souls never die; we travel. This sounds so crazy, but if it is meant that my spirit is supposed to come back here, I would like to have another dance here with Ian."

When the Shirley actress spoke with “Good Morning America” in 2024 about Alexander Jr.’s death, she expressed that she respected her son’s decision to take his own life. King disclosed that after trying therapy, psychiatrists and programs, her son was simply tired of battling his mental health struggles. Even through her grief, she said that he remains with her.

Now, with every bottle, she invites the world to remember him and celebrate the beauty of life even in the face of loss.