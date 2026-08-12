Image Image Credit Frederick M. Brown/Contributor via Getty Images and Kevin Mazur/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Regina Hall at a 'Scary Movie 3' premiere and at Kevin Hart's Netflix roast Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Some actors deliver the joke exactly as it appears on the page. Regina Hall delivers it, adds a facial expression nobody planned for, and somehow makes the person standing next to her look like they forgot how comedy works.

Hall spent more than two decades building one of the funniest careers in Hollywood without ever needing a stand-up special. She can carry a chaotic scene with Kevin Hart, turn a horror villain into someone who picked the wrong house, or tell an interview story that sounds far too ridiculous to be real. Sometimes, she barely needs dialogue. A slow stare, a sudden scream, or the way she repeats one word can be enough to hijack the entire moment.

Her breakout role as Scary Movie's Brenda Meeks introduced audiences to a character who treated serial killers, supernatural spirits, and common sense with the same level of disrespect. Hall later brought that fearlessness to romantic comedies, workplace satires, awards-show stages, and celebrity roasts. Nobody is safe, including her co-stars, her mother, her doctors, or Hall herself.

Check out 13 times Regina Hall was funnier than your favorite comedian below.

1. When she remembered a skeleton was literally just bones in 'Scary Movie 2'

Brenda initially ran from an animated skeleton before stopping to consider what was actually chasing her. “This is a skeleton. This is bones!” she yelled before rearranging its body parts. It was less of a horror scene and more of an extremely violent (albeit hilarious) anatomy lesson.

2. When she used the COVID rules to find a man at the 94th Oscars

Hall announced that several Hollywood actors needed additional COVID testing, but her list suspiciously included Bradley Cooper, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, and Simu Liu. Married men were quickly removed from consideration because she was apparently ignoring health guidelines while still respecting somebody’s vows.

3. When she threatened to turn Kevin Hart into “one-nut Bernie” in 'About Last Night'

Hall's Joan and Kevin Hart's Bernie tried to toast Danny and Debbie before the conversation somehow became a detailed plan for how they would torture each other if their own relationship went left. After trading some lighthearted threats, Joan threatened to sew his testicles together until he had “one nut.” It made Hart laugh so hard that he visibly broke character.

4. When she lost a BET Award while hosting the 2025 BET Awards

Regina Hall spent the night carrying the BET Awards only to hear Regina King’s name announced for Best Actress; she also happened to be competing in the same category. “So I lost?” Hall asked before producers reminded her that she still needed to introduce the next performance. That only made things worse. “I done put on a dress, like a peacock, and I lost? I danced and s**t. I don’t dance!”

5. When the girl from the television crawled into the wrong house in 'Scary Movie 3'

The Ring-inspired monstress climbed through Brenda’s television expecting an easy kill, and immediately caught a few punches and kicks. The fight hilariously ensues while Cindy is none the wiser in the kitchen nearby. Imagine escaping a cursed videotape only to get jumped beside somebody’s couch.

6. When she tried to claim half of Kevin Hart’s empire during his Mark Twain Prize ceremony

Hall was one of the many honoring Kevin Hart during his Mark Twain Prize ceremony (which can be watched in its entirety here). After playing Hart’s partner in several movies, Hall declared them common-law married in California, and argued that she deserved half of his "empire." She also doubled down and referred to herself as Regina Hall-Hart, earning a laugh from the crowd.

7. When the absinthe ruined Ryan’s million-dollar meeting in 'Girls Trip'

In Girls Trip, Ryan had one job: Keep it together long enough to secure the bag. Instead, she rubbed ice across her body, almost "drank" a candle, and mistook an innocent waitress for her husband’s mistress. Nothing says “trust me with your multimillion-dollar partnership” like fighting for your life against a woman who only came over to take the table’s order.

8. When she told the story about her mom taking too much of her dog's medical marijuana on "Jimmy Kimmel Live"

Hall once had marijuana that was being used to help her sick dog. She and her mother eventually tried some after her dog unfortunately passed away. Her mother ended up taking too much one day, and they became convinced she might be having a stroke. A quiet mother-daughter evening quickly turned into first responders trying to determine what went wrong. The answer was apparently that Zeus had the strongest stash in the house.

9. When Jordan Sanders entered the office like HR's worst nightmare in 'Little'

Before Jordan Sanders was magically turned into a child in Little, Hall made sure everyone understood why somebody would put that spell on her. Jordan insulted employees (this includes a somewhat gross moment involving an apple, as can be seen above), bullied her assistant, and treated basic workplace communication like psychological warfare.

10. When she talked about having a crush on her gynecologist on "The Jennifer Hudson Show"

Hall told Jennifer Hudson that she once developed feelings for her gynecologist, admitting he was just "cute." Hudson reacted like someone who had accidentally received a story meant for the group chat, while Hall kept adding details about how the doctor never knew she had a little crush on him.

11. When the church First Lady knew every word to “Knuck If You Buck” in 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.'

In Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul., Trinitie and Lee-Curtis temporarily dropped their polished megachurch personas and rapped Crime Mob and Lil' Scrappy's “Knuck If You Buck” in the car as if the choir director just announced there would be no service. Hall hit her verse, facial expressions, and hand gestures with full conviction. Funny enough, Hall never even heard the song before the film.

12. When she started downloading spiritual messages from his mother during 'The Roast of Kevin Hart'

On The Roast of Kevin Hart, Hall approached the podium pretending she had received messages from Hart’s late mother, Miss Nancy, and the spiritual download became increasingly disrespectful. According to Hall, Nancy said she missed her son's movies because “they don’t go up there in heaven, because it’s heaven.” She also mentioned his cheating scandal and some other out-of-pocket topics.

13. When Dawn introduced herself as a “professional b**ch” in "Black Monday"

After finally getting her own Wall Street firm in "Black Monday," Dawn gathered the women in the office for a motivational speech that immediately went off the corporate-approved rails. “I’m not Mo. And I’m not a man. I am a professional… b**ch,” she declared before celebrating everything the company had accomplished. "The last time I checked, we're not in the ego business. We're in the getting paid business!" she continued.