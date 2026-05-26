Image Image Credit Medios y Media / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Marlon Wayans poses for a photo during a premiere red carpet of Scary Movie at Cinemex plaza Carso on May 12, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Marlon Wayans said a final conversation with his late father led the Wayans brothers to collaborate again on the next installment of the franchise.

Howell Wayans encouraged his sons to work together, telling them they “make magic together.”

Scary Movie 6 is set for a June 5 release and will parody films like M3GAN, Sinners and Terrifier.

Marlon Wayans is opening up about a conversation that inspired the Wayans brothers’ creative reunion.

In a recent interview with Variety, the comedian and actor reflected on a promise he made to his late father, Howell Wayans, shortly before his death in 2023. According to Marlon, the conversation eventually led to the family reuniting for Scary Movie 6 after years of working on separate paths. “My father was in the hospital for a few weeks before he passed, and in one of our final conversations, he said, ‘I think you and your brothers should work together again,’” Marlon recalled.

The New York native explained that getting the brothers aligned creatively again wasn’t exactly simple. Over the years, each of them built their own careers and moved at different speeds professionally and personally. “It’s hard for four Black men to stay together,” Marlon joked. “Look at New Edition. And in this case, we’ve got four Bobby Browns.”

Still, Howell reportedly stayed firm on what he wanted for his sons. “You guys make magic together. I think you should do it,” he told the White Chicks star before adding the part that stayed with him the most: “Do it for me.” Marlon said he immediately agreed to honor the request. “All right — for you,” he replied. “My father put his hand out, and I shook it and promised him that I would make this happen,” he added. “And I did. And I feel complete.”

The Scary Movie 6 reunion marks a full circle moment for the famous comedy family, who helped turn the original Scary Movie films into box office hits in the early 2000s. The franchise became known for spoofing popular horror movies and pop culture moments while cementing the Wayans brothers as major forces in comedy.

What to know about ‘Scary Movie 6’

As REVOLT previously reported, Scary Movie 6 is scheduled to hit theaters on June 5. The project is expected to parody movies including Michael, Sinners, M3GAN, and Terrifier. Returning cast members include Anna Faris and Regina Hall alongside Marlon and Shawn Wayans. The cast also features Damon Wayans Jr., Anthony Anderson, Kai Cenat and more.