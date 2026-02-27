Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Marlon Wayans speaks onstage at The 83rd Annual Golden Globes Nominations Announcement held at The Beverly Hilton on December 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

More than a decade after its last installment, Scary Movie 6 is headed to theaters in June. In a fitting twist, its trailers are currently playing ahead of another iconic — and self-aware — franchise, Scream 7. As some people may have seen already, clips from the horror comedy have been circulating online, thanks in part to Marlon Wayans himself.

On Friday (Feb. 27), the actor, comedian, and one of the creative forces behind Scary Movie posted footage of himself “bootlegging” his own film. Yes, really. “It’s opening night of Scream 7, but really, it’s opening night for the teaser of Scary Movie 6,” he said in a video posted on Instagram. “This better be funny.”

“I’m bootlegging my own teaser,” Marlon joked before turning the camera toward the theater screen, where a character was being stabbed by someone in a Ghostface mask. “Oh my God, he stabbed her,” a passenger on a train said, to which the victim in question clarified that their pronouns are they/them. The trailer then cut to Marlon in a “Mafiathon 2”-inspired streaming room, featuring a cameo from none other than Kai Cenat.

Judging by the audio, the audience was entertained, so much so that they began clapping and laughing. “Alright, let’s go,” Marlon said while heading out of the theater once the teaser ended. “That’s a crazy reaction,” he added. Watch the video below.

What moviegoers can expect when ‘Scary Movie 6’ hits theaters in June

Considering Scary Movie 5 dropped all the way back in 2013, anticipation is understandably running high for its long-awaited follow-up. Based on the footage already making the rounds online, Scary Movie 6 is set to parody films like M3GAN, Sinners, and Terrifier, among others.

Longtime fans will also be glad to hear that, alongside Marlon, Anna Faris and Regina Hall are expected to return as Cindy Campbell and Brenda Meeks. The cast also includes Damon Wayans Jr., Anthony Anderson, Shawn Wayans, Heidi Gardner, and others.