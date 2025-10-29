Image Image Credit United Archives/Contributor via Getty Images and Columbia Pictures/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Scenes from ‘The Addams Family’ and ‘Ghostbusters’ Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

When October rolls around, the movie marathon practically picks itself. With that said, not every Halloween night calls for gore and jump scares. The season has a way of blending fun with fright, making room for films that kids, teens, and grown-ups can all enjoy together. These are the movies that deliver ghosts, ghouls, and giggles in equal measure without crossing over into true horror.

From cult classics to modern-day animated gems, the titles below strike that perfect tone of weird, whimsical, and just a little bit wicked. Whether it’s the Sanderson sisters casting spells, Jack Skellington trying on Christmas cheer, or a haunted house that’s literally alive, each film captures Halloween’s playful spirit while staying safe for the whole family.

So, grab a bowl of candy, dim the lights, and cue up one (or several) of these picks. These are the kind that prove spooky season doesn’t have to mean sleepless nights.

1. Beetlejuice

Tim Burton’s supernatural comedy remains a Halloween staple for a reason. Between Michael Keaton’s chaotic performance and the movie’s eccentric gothic visuals, Beetlejuice turned the afterlife into an art form. There’s also the long-awaited sequel.

2. Hocus Pocus

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as three chaotic Salem witches? That’s Halloween gold. The film’s mix of magic, mischief, and quotable one-liners made it a generational favorite — one that parents love as much as their kids. This one also (eventually) spawned a notable sequel.

3. The Nightmare Before Christmas

Is it a Christmas movie or a Halloween one? The answer is both. Tim Burton’s stop-motion classic blends spooky charm with holiday warmth, as it follows Jack Skellington as he tries to rebrand Christmas and learns to embrace his own world instead.

4. Coraline

Beautifully dark and visually stunning, Coraline follows a curious girl who discovers a creepy alternate version of her life — complete with button-eyed “parents.” It’s imaginative and eerie without being graphic, offering a modern spin on classic fairy-tale fear.

5. Casper

The friendliest ghost around still tugs at the heartstrings. Christina Ricci stars in this sentimental story about grief and learning to let go. The heavy plot is wrapped up in slapstick humor and ’90s special effects that hold up surprisingly well.

6. Monster House

A CGI standout from the mid-2000s, this story about three kids uncovering a literal haunted house on their block balances tension with laughs. It’s spooky enough to thrill older kids, but clever and heartfelt enough to keep adults invested too.

7. ParaNorman

From the studio behind Coraline, this stop-motion adventure centers on a boy who can talk to ghosts and must save his town from a centuries-old curse. It’s got plenty of comedy and a deeper message about acceptance that hits home.

8. The Addams Family

Few families are as delightfully macabre as the Addams clan. With its gothic style, deadpan humor, and standout performances from Raul Julia and Anjelica Huston, this reboot made creepy cool again.

9. Hotel Transylvania

Dracula runs a resort for monsters... and accidentally falls for a human. Adam Sandler voices the Count in this animated hit that turns the scariest creatures into lovable misfits. Its sequels keep the laughs (and pandemonium) coming.

10. The Witches

Based on a Roald Dahl classic, both versions of this story follow a brave boy who discovers a secret coven plotting against children. The original offers practical-effects nostalgia; the remake updates the magic with style and visual flair.

11. Frankenweenie

Another Burton entry, this black-and-white stop-motion film reimagines Frankenstein through a boy’s attempt to bring his beloved dog back to life. It’s a touching blend of homage and humor throughout.

12. Coco

Pixar’s visually breathtaking celebration of Día de los Muertos centers on family and music. The emotional and uplifting piece is filled with colorful depictions of the afterlife. Coco is proof that “spooky” can also be deeply soulful.

13. Goosebumps

R.L. Stine’s monsters literally come to life in this meta, family-friendly action comedy. Jack Black plays Stine himself, battling his own creations with a mix of chaos and surprisingly sharp jokes.

14. Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

This Aardman claymation feature transforms the classic monster movie into a goofy, British vegetable-fueled adventure. It’s charming, witty, and just the right amount of ridiculous.

15. Ghostbusters

No Halloween movie night is complete without this supernatural comedy classic. Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson built a cultural phenomenon with their wisecracking team of paranormal exterminators. From Slimer to the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, it’s spooky nostalgia at its funniest. No wonder it’s become a massive franchise in its own right.