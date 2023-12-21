Image Image Credit Gilbert Carrasquillo / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Harold Perrineau Jr., Malcolm D. Lee, Nia Long, Sanaa Lathan, Taye Diggs, Melissa De Sousa and Terrence Howard Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

There is nothing like a great Christmas movie to set the holiday mood. Whether it is family drama, romance or laugh-out-loud moments, these films have a way of bringing people together and making the season feel magical. For Black audiences, Christmas movies that center our culture, traditions and humor hit even harder. They give us something to relate to, whether it is a big family gathering full of personality or a love story that warms your heart just as much as that third slice of sweet potato pie.

Black Christmas movies do not just celebrate the season — they celebrate us. They are packed with stories that reflect the rhythm of our lives, from the joy of reuniting with loved ones to the mishaps that only make the holidays more memorable. This list is not just about the best holiday films — it is a celebration of the joy, love and community we bring to every season. Here are some of the best Black Christmas movies.

1. Friday After Next

It is a Christmas movie, and we are not arguing about it — period. Craig and Day-Day are back, trying to survive the holidays after a broke Santa robs them of rent money. From hustling to keep their apartment to throwing a party that only they could pull off, this film gives Christmas in the hood energy like no other. Hilarious, wild and unapologetically us, it is the gift that keeps on giving.

2. The Preacher’s Wife

Whitney Houston and Denzel Washington in a Christmas movie? That is Black holiday royalty right there. Houston plays Julia, a preacher’s wife whose prayers are answered by an angel with swag, played by Washington. Add gospel hits that make your soul sing, and this movie is not just heartwarming — it is iconic.

3. This Christmas

A family coming together for the holidays is always a vibe, and This Christmas gives it all — love, drama and enough tea to spill. With Regina King, Idris Elba and a star-studded cast, you get everything from sibling shade to heartfelt moments that will have you calling your own family. And let us not forget Chris Brown’s performance of “This Christmas”— a scene that’s become its own holiday tradition. It is messy in the best way and feels like home.

4. The Best Man Holiday

Reuniting with old friends never goes as planned, and this sequel proves it with all the laughs and tears you can handle. The crew from The Best Man gathers for the holidays, but unresolved drama and emotional twists take center stage. Taye Diggs, Sanaa Lathan, Morris Chestnut and Nia Long remind us why we loved them in the first place. This movie hits the holiday spirit hard but keep tissues nearby because it is going to get emotional.

5. Almost Christmas

Danny Glover plays the patriarch trying to keep his family together for one holiday meal, and let us just say it does not go smoothly. With Gabrielle Union, Mo’Nique and an incredible ensemble cast, this movie is equal parts funny and heartfelt. It is about family, forgiveness and those holiday moments that make you roll your eyes and smile at the same time. You will laugh, cry and call it a classic.

6. A Diva’s Christmas Carol

Vanessa Williams gives Scrooge a glam makeover in this modern take on A Christmas Carol. As Ebony, a self-absorbed pop diva, she gets visited by three spirits who remind her what Christmas is all about. It is drama, fashion and holiday spirit rolled into one unforgettable story. Williams owns every scene, making this a must-watch for the season.

7. Last Holiday

Queen Latifah as Georgia Byrd reminds us to live life to the fullest, even when the stakes are high. After a shocking medical diagnosis, she decides to splurge on the holiday of her dreams. Between fine dining, snow-covered mountains, and romance with LL Cool J, this film is luxury on a budget and pure joy. Last Holiday is the holiday pick-me-up that always delivers.

8. The Perfect Holiday

Gabrielle Union and Morris Chestnut bring the holiday charm in this feel-good romantic comedy. Union plays a single mom looking for love, while Chestnut is the mall Santa ready to make her wishes come true. It’s light, sweet, and sprinkled with holiday magic that will leave you smiling. Add in Faizon Love and Queen Latifah for laughs, and you get a cozy holiday movie night.

9. Meet Me Next Christmas

This Netflix holiday flick promises love, laughter and Christmas magic with a fresh twist. Starring Christina Milian, it is about finding romance and adventure during the season of joy. With a vibrant cast and a story set to make your heart glow, it is already shaping up to be a new holiday favorite. Add it to your holiday queue because this one is bringing the vibes.

10. Candy Cane Lane

Eddie Murphy headlines this festive comedy about holiday hijinks that only he could pull off. When his character makes a deal with an elf to win a neighborhood decoration contest, the chaos that follows is laugh-out-loud funny. Packed with family moments and Christmas cheer, this film is a reminder that Murphy can do it all. Candy Cane Lane is fun, festive and full of heart.