Image Image Credit Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Gabrielle Union Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Earlier this week, NBC News reported that an exodus began taking place on Twitter following the outcome of the 2024 presidential election – both because of Donald Trump’s win and controversial updates to the terms of service. Since then, social media competitors have experienced surges in membership. As the publication revealed, more than 1 million people joined newcomer Bluesky throughout the month of November, while Instagram’s Threads surpassed 275 million monthly active users within a relative timeframe.

On Friday (Nov. 15), Gabrielle Union announced that she’s joining in on the mass departure from Elon Musk’s platform. “It’s been real!” she began in an open letter. “There are pivotal moments in life when we must declare that enough is enough – and for me, today is that day. Platforms like [Twitter] were founded on authentic connections, true engagement, and creative expression, all anchored in respect for user privacy and trust. Yet, with the recent and upcoming changes to the terms of service – and the return of volatile figures – I find myself at a crossroads, facing a direction I can no longer fully support.”

She continued, “I am committed to engaging in spaces that truly value inclusivity, respect, and integrity in the digital world. Sometimes, that means recognizing the last straw and knowing when to step away. To everyone I’ve connected with here, thank you for the laughs, the insights, and the endless support. I am not disappearing completely!” Union closed by sharing her usernames on other outlets where fans can engage.

The Cheaper by the Dozen star wasn’t the only big name that made their Twitter exit known. On Wednesday (Nov. 13), journalist and commentator Don Lemon expressed his feelings about the app before closing his account. “I have loved connecting with all of you on Twitter and then on X for all of these years, but it’s time for me to leave the platform,” Lemon explained in a video message. “I once believed it was a place for honest debate and discussion, transparency, and free speech, but I now feel it does not serve that purpose.”