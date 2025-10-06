Image Image Credit John Nacion/Contributor via Getty Images, John Nacion/Contributor via Getty Images, and John Nacion/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt 2 Chainz, Jennifer Hudson, and Porsha Williams take in the action at CultureCon 2025 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

If Day 1 at CultureCon 2025 was about arrival, Day 2 was about affirmation. Brooklyn’s Duggal Greenhouse once again became a hub of energy and intention, a place where creativity wasn’t just showcased but exercised in real time. The day moved with rhythm as panel conversations doubled as masterclasses, casual moments became cultural statements, and the line between fan and creator blurred into collaboration.

From morning sessions to evening celebrations, attendees filled every inch of the venue, with creators swapping contact info over coffee, fans cheering for their favorite speakers, and spontaneous reunions reminding everyone that CultureCon’s community is as familial as it is aspirational. The theme (“Take Space: The New Frontier”) continued to echo across each exchange, shifting from personal empowerment to collective responsibility.

While cameras captured the headline moments, the heart of the day was more intimate. It was about creative people exploring what it means to build, lead, and love in public. That same pulse flowed through every panel and performance, reminding audiences that Black creativity is not only thriving but also organizing, healing, and rewriting the playbook in real time.

Check out some of Day 2’s biggest moments.

1. Cam Newton and Ashley Nicole Moss talk BET’s “106 & Sports”

At the Culture Stage, Terrence J united with Cam Newton and Ashley Nicole Moss for BET’s “106 & Sports” preview. Moss framed the reboot as a bridge between sports and culture, saying, “Black people make up so much of professional sports rosters, of front offices, of fan bases,” and teased plans “to highlight HBCUs.” Newton described the weight of legacy and the live-crowd energy, noting, “We feel the responsibility, but we’re taking it as serious as it’s supposed to be taken,” while saluting “106 & Park” and its hosts (including Terrence J) for the lane they paved.

2. Jesse Williams and Alexys Feaster on Hoops, Hopes & Dreams

Jesse Williams and Alexys Feaster on Hoops, Hopes & Dreams

Actor-activist Jesse Williams joined producer Alexys Feaster in conversation with Crystal Renee to discuss their documentary, Hoops, Hopes & Dreams, a project using basketball to tell stories of connection and resilience. Williams, a former teacher, called the film “a grounding mechanism” that uses animation to make knowledge and information accessible. “We get so little access to our own history,” Williams told the crowd. Feaster also honored late producer and collaborator Michael Latt, who “led with love” before his passing, saying their mission now is to keep his legacy alive.

3. “Failure is progress”: Hip Hop’s finest talk legacy and upbringing

"Failure is progress": Hip Hop's finest talk legacy and upbringing

When Nandi Howard sat down with A$AP Ferg, Vic Mensa, Joey BADA$$, and Algee Smith, the discussion became equal parts therapy session and creative sermon. Joey urged the audience to welcome failure: “You’ve got to fall a couple times to know how to get your balance.” Mensa reflected on releasing control: “You can’t focus on results — fall in love with the process.” Ferg described artistry as divine transmission: “We’re just vessels that get word from God to spread the message.” Smith tied their wisdom to faith and consistency, as the panelists agreed that authenticity, not approval, defines legacy in the respective cities and neighborhoods that raised them all.

4. “If it ain’t got love in it, it ain’t God”: 2 Chainz speaks on healing and faith

"If it ain't got love in it, it ain't God": 2 Chainz speaks on healing and faith

Interviewed by “The Breakfast Club” reporter Loren LoRosa, 2 Chainz turned his Creative Genius session into a moment of raw honesty. Promoting his upcoming book, “The Voice in My Head Is God,” he said, “I quieted the outside noise and listened to that voice — if God is in you, maybe that’s what it is.” He fought back emotion while discussing Red Clay, a short film about his relationship with his mother, revealing, “I had to be the one to sell my own mom drugs.” The story framed a larger conversation on healing and discernment, a topic that came up several times throughout the day: “If it ain’t got love in it, it ain’t God.”

5. Jennifer Hudson on overcoming the doubters and naysayers

Jennifer Hudson was welcomed to the Culture Stage with a tribute video, a high-energy Spirit Tunnel, and thunderous applause that set the tone for a heartfelt conversation. Reflecting on her rise from “American Idol” finalist to EGOT winner, Hudson said, “Nothing is just. Everything leads you to the next.” She spoke candidly about doubt and perseverance, adding, “People may laugh at your dreams because it’s not their vision. It’s yours.” Her reflections on discernment, faith, and preparation landed like a masterclass in creative focus. “You may get discouraged,” she told attendees, “but they’ll understand it better by and by.”

6. “We’re not monolithic”: Bravo’s leading ladies and Porsha Williams keep it real

“Real Housewives of Potomac” and “Married to Medicine” stars Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Wendy Osefo, and Dr. Jackie Walters brought humor and heart to their Bravo panel before Imani Ellis welcomed Porsha Williams for a candid Q&A. “We’re not monolithic. Not one woman speaks for all Black women,” Bryant reminded the audience. Dr. Osefo emphasized education as empowerment: “You can take away your shoes and handbag, but not your mind.” Meanwhile, Williams opened up about dating “a man and a woman” (a revelation that left the crowd in shock) and teased “two new peaches” joining “The Real Housewives of Atlanta .” “If you want something different, you have to be different,” she added, closing one of the weekend’s most talked-about sessions.

7. CultureCon’s fashion show crowns Kamirah Brown

CultureCon's fashion show crowns Kamirah Brown

On the Culture Stage, Brian Lamont, Brandice Daniel, and Amiraa Vee judged CultureCon’s signature fashion competition, where attendees were hand-picked from the crowd to walk the runway. Ten finalists showcased looks from avant-garde streetwear to tailored classics, each reflecting individuality through style. After lively deliberation, Kamirah Brown was named the winner and awarded a $1,000 prize. Given its continued success after debuting in 2024, attendees can expect the fashion show to get even bigger in subsequent years.

8. Kickstarter’s Everette Taylor and Tubi’s Anjali Sud redefine leadership

Kickstarter's Everette Taylor and Tubi's Anjali Sud redefine leadership

Gary Hamilton moderated an inspiring exchange between Everette Taylor, CEO of Kickstarter, and Anjali Sud, CEO of Tubi, on modern leadership and access. The two unveiled their partnership, which will allow independent filmmakers to crowdfund and distribute projects simultaneously. Taylor highlighted the rise of Black executives (especially Black women) at Kickstarter, while Sud discussed reinvention through empathy and creative risk-taking. The panel positioned both leaders as proof that cultural fluency and inclusion are reshaping the entertainment industry from the inside out.

Day 2 ended on the same note that has defined CultureCon from the start: Collaboration as culture, community as catalyst. From vulnerable confessions to visionary strategy, every exchange built on the last and proved that the future of creative influence is already being lived out loud.