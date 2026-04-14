Image Image Credit Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Regé-Jean Page attends Universal Pictures' "You, Me & Tuscany" New York premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 08, 2026 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Love, romance, and whimsy were alive and well as guests lined up for the New York City world premiere of You, Me & Tuscany. The anticipation was real, with crowds wrapped around the venue, eager to step inside and experience the film everyone had been buzzing about.

Once inside, the evening opened into a warm cocktail hour where the vibe felt intentional and elevated. Beautiful Black attendees showed up and showed out, dressed like they were already on the hills of Tuscany in flowy fabrics, soft neutrals, and statement looks that mirrored the romance and escapism the film promises for viewers.

The event felt more like a celebration than a premiere — and Regé-Jean Page and his leading lady, Halle Bailey, were at the center of it all. There’s no denying that Page has solidified his place as one of Hollywood’s most captivating rising heartthrobs. Since his breakout role in “Bridgerton,” the British-Zimbabwean actor has effortlessly commanded attention with a mix of charm, depth, and undeniable screen presence, qualities that continue to position him as a leading man audiences can’t get enough of. His staying power comes from a grounded sense of self, which was reflected even in how he answered when asked what draws him to someone. The response was simple: “empathy and kindness.”

REVOLT caught up with the Emmy Award nominee to also dive into his own perspective on love, where he revealed whether he’s a slow burner or someone who falls fast, offering insight into how he approaches connection off-screen.

Image Image Credit Valerie Terranova / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Halle Bailey and Regé-Jean Page pose in front of the Fiat Topolino at the premiere of YOU, ME & TUSCANY presented by Universal Pictures at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 08, 2026 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

With You, Me & Tuscany, he leans into a story that explores love through contrasts: spontaneity versus stability and emotion versus restraint. His character, Michael, moves with intention, grounded in a way that allows the romance to unfold naturally rather than rush toward it. Off-screen, that same understanding shows up in how the actor speaks about connection. When it comes to how he falls, he says there’s no fixed approach. “I’d mix it up because life is unpredictable,” he shared, a perspective that mirrors the film’s core idea that love doesn’t always follow a script.