Image Image Credit Cover art for Ray Vaughn's "Problems" single Image Alt Ray Vaughn Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (Feb. 21), Ray Vaughn returned to the fold with a new single titled "Problems," which features Pusha T. As the song’s chorus makes clear, the two artists are focused on keeping things street-oriented on wax.

"Cocaine stickin' to your guns like tables, if you don't like the s**t, then you can leave like basil/ His back got batteries, we jump 'em like cables, the feds on scope, so fiends peelin' off the labels/ I don't really want to hear that s**t, n**ga, I don't really want to hear your problems/ I don't really want to hear that s**t, n**ga, if you don't like it, go and get a job..."

It's been three years since Vaughn officially signed with Top Dawg Entertainment and delivered his well-received Peer Pressure EP as a proper introduction. Since then, the Cali star remained consistent via loose cuts like "59th & Bethany," "Picking Cherries," "Mannequin," "Dawg House" with Isaiah Rashad, "Tradeline," and "Plot Twist" with London Monét.

“As you can hear, the music is a completely different sound than what TDE fans are used to. So, I’m literally the disruption of TDE,” Vaughn said about his unique approach to creating music in an interview with Billboard. "I know people are like, ‘Why are you signing a dude that does Auto-Tune? Why are you signing a n**ga that’s on trap beats? Why are you signing someone that sounds a bit too industry?' It’s because most of the label doesn’t sound too industry. But me, I have a balance of having that industry sound, but keeping it at a high level of lyricism to the point it’s captivating. This is a sound that TDE fans aren’t always invited to because they don’t want to hear that.”

Press play on Ray Vaughn and Pusha T's "Problems" collaboration below.