On Friday (March 24), Ray Vaughn blessed the masses with a new single titled “Plot Twist,” which features London Monét. Produced by Vinylz, the emotionally charged offering is full of bars about battling mental health and achieving your dreams against all odds.

“Nuclear warfare, these n**gas havin’ meltdowns, my brain big, but s**t, I only think about myself now, Mayweather my demons, I knock ’em out by the 12th round, and n**gas turned they back, so I still question how help sound, now I’m the talk of the town and it’s not debatable, b**ch, I’m valuable and not available, I don’t horse around, the stable full, and the faith that I got in myself’s unbreakable…”

Back in 2021, Vaughn surprised many by revealing that he’d become the latest addition to Top Dawg Entertainment’s packed roster. He also christened the big moment with Peer Pressure, along with a short breakdown of the three-song EP:

“I’d love to tell you how I created the project, but to tell you the truth, to revisit the place of brutal honesty these songs came from is a chaotic process. Don’t take me too seriously, honestly, just learn to have fun.”

Since then, he’s been on a tear, keeping things consistent with well-received singles like “59th & Bethany,” “Picking Cherries,” “Potential,” “Mannequin,” “Tradeline,” “Kim Possible,” and “Dawg House” with labelmate Isaiah Rashad. In February, he locked in with the white-hot Ab-Soul for the Wallis Lane-backed “Sandcastles,” further increasing the hype for an official full-length effort.

“Got it out the mud and made a sandcastle, f**k that s**t, before I go to sleep, I check my front and back door, can’t trust that b**ch…”

Press play onVaughn’s “Tradeline (Freestyle)” video below. Hopefully, his long-awaited debut LP will arrive before year’s end.