Photo: Cover art for Ray Vaughn’s “Plot Twist” single
By Jon Powell
  /  03.27.2023

On Friday (March 24), Ray Vaughn blessed the masses with a new single titled “Plot Twist,” which features London Monét. Produced by Vinylz, the emotionally charged offering is full of bars about battling mental health and achieving your dreams against all odds.

“Nuclear warfare, these n**gas havin’ meltdowns, my brain big, but s**t, I only think about myself now, Mayweather my demons, I knock ’em out by the 12th round, and n**gas turned they back, so I still question how help sound, now I’m the talk of the town and it’s not debatable, b**ch, I’m valuable and not available, I don’t horse around, the stable full, and the faith that I got in myself’s unbreakable…”

Back in 2021, Vaughn surprised many by revealing that he’d become the latest addition to Top Dawg Entertainment’s packed roster. He also christened the big moment with Peer Pressure, along with a short breakdown of the three-song EP:

“I’d love to tell you how I created the project, but to tell you the truth, to revisit the place of brutal honesty these songs came from is a chaotic process. Don’t take me too seriously, honestly, just learn to have fun.”

Since then, he’s been on a tear, keeping things consistent with well-received singles like “59th & Bethany,” “Picking Cherries,” “Potential,” “Mannequin,” “Tradeline,” “Kim Possible,” and “Dawg House” with labelmate Isaiah Rashad. In February, he locked in with the white-hot Ab-Soul for the Wallis Lane-backed “Sandcastles,” further increasing the hype for an official full-length effort.

“Got it out the mud and made a sandcastle, f**k that s**t, before I go to sleep, I check my front and back door, can’t trust that b**ch…”

Press play onVaughn’s “Tradeline (Freestyle)” video below. Hopefully, his long-awaited debut LP will arrive before year’s end.

Phabo sings about accountability in new "Scorpio Moon" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.27.2023

Tyler, The Creator returns with new visual for "DOGTOOTH"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.27.2023

EST Gee heats things up in new "KADAS SONG" video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.27.2023

RV and Headie One reunite for "Guilty" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.27.2023

Latto hits cruise control in "777 Radio" trailer and taps Chlöe Bailey as her first guest

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

IDK and Rich The Kid join forces for new "850" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.27.2023

Roddy Ricch and Kodak Black join Internet Money for "I Remember"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.27.2023

City Girls' JT shows love to Ciara as she praises the "Da Girls" anthem

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

Flo Milli reveals new 'You Still Here, Ho ? (Extended)' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.27.2023

TDE's CEO raises hopes for a new Black Hippy release: "They owe y'all an album or EP"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.27.2023

T.I., Snoop Dogg, Lil Duval and more mourn the passing of talent agent Claybourne Evans Jr.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

Jermaine Dupri addresses people discrediting him over his remarks about creating "106 & Park"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

White anchor's use of Snoop Dogg's "Fo shizzle, my nizzle" has social media rolling

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

Swizz Beatz says there's no chance 50 Cent and Lil Wayne are battling each other on Verzuz

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.25.2023

Joe Budden doubles down on calling Michael B. Jordan corny but denies there's beef

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  03.25.2023
View More
