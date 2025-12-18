Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt DMX at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, New York. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

DMX’s early performances and candid moments are captured in rare photos that span his career.

The timeline includes behind-the-scenes glimpses from tours, interviews, and red carpet events.

Each image reflects a different facet of DMX’s influence on Hip Hop and popular culture.

New York has a reputation for producing some of the greatest Hip Hop talent of all time. DMX, long after his unfortunate passing, will continue to remain an integral piece of the city’s legacy. Born Earl Simmons in Mount Vernon, NYC, he grew up in a turbulent environment, experiencing violence, abuse, crime, and drug use at an early age. Like many great artists, he channeled his internal and external struggles into music. He found solace in writing lyrics, using rap to express his pain, hopes, dreams, and fears.

In 1998, he dropped his first major single, “Get At Me Dog,” and the rest was history. It immediately caught the attention of the culture and established him as a newcomer with something to say. The song featured lyrics like “Rob and I steal, not 'cause I want to, 'cause I have to” and “I soak it all up like a sittin' fly 'cause nowadays, gettin' by / Is nothin' more than an occasional meal and gettin' high.” It also doubled as a nod to his love for dogs, which he would later become known for, especially after adopting his beloved pitbull, Boomer.

Over time, his career and, unfortunately, his struggles continued to grow. Major musical milestones occurred for the artist alongside a melee of lawsuits, from tax evasion to assault. Continuing to pour his troubled emotions into his songs, he earned Grammy Award nominations for ...And Then There Was X, “Party Up,” “Who We Be,” and “Bath Salts.”

DMX was one of a kind. His passing in 2021 at the age of 50 was a great loss for the culture. Love for him spawned murals, tributes, performances, and more. In honor of his legacy, check out these rarely seen throwback pictures of him, from gracing the stage to attending movie premieres.

1. “Hard Knock Life Tour”

The “Hard Knock Life Tour” had a legendary run, featuring DMX alongside major players like JAY-Z, Redman, Method Man, and Ja Rule. The “Slippin’” artist is pictured here on stage in March 1999 in New Jersey.

2. 1999 Source Awards

At the 1999 Source Awards, DMX cleaned house. He won Artist of the Year (Solo) and Live Performer of the Year.

3. Exit Wounds premiere

Representing the ever-present tie between Hip Hop and Hollywood, he had a variety of movie roles over the years. In March 2001, he attended a premiere event for Exit Wounds and took this picture with his co-stars, Steven Seagal and Isaiah Washington.

4. 2001 Source Awards

The 2001 Source Awards were one for the books! The It's Dark and Hell Is Hot artist arrived alongside Keith Murray, Method Man, and Red Man in Miami Beach for the event.

5. 2001 MTV VMAs

Marky Mark, aka Mark Wahlberg, joined DMX onstage in New York City for the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards. He was nominated for Best Video from a Film for “No Sunshine” from Exit Wounds.

6. A fun day

On a Sunday in January 2002, the rapper/actor was chilling at the L'Ermitage Hotel in Beverly Hills. He’s pictured here with one of his dogs and a controller for his drone.

7. Book signing

DMX teamed up with Smokey D. Fontaine to write “E.A.R.L.: The Autobiography of DMX.” He attended this in-store book signing in November 2002.

8. Boomer 129 launch

In August 2003, the “Ruff Ryder's Anthem” artist unveiled his dog clothing line, Boomer 129, with the help of models Caroline Winberg and Victoria Silversted. You can also spot a young Michael B. Jordan in the back.

9. "Total Request Live” stop

MTV’s “Total Request Live” was a rite of passage for the culture’s biggest stars. He appeared on the show in September 2003 and snapped this picture with host La La Anthony.

10. On “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

Talk about a lot of stars in one photo! For an episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in November 2003, DMX snapped this pic with the host himself, Clay Aiken, D.L. Hughley, and Britney Spears.

11. Never Die Alone premiere

The Hip Hop legend arrived at the New York premiere of Never Die Alone in March 2004 with his wife at the time, Tashera Simmons, along with his son Xavier and godson Jevon. He played the role of King David in the film.

12. Press conference

At a press conference in January 2006, he announced his new deal with Sony Urban Music/Columbia Records. Ruff Ryders co-founders Joaquin “Waah” Dean and Darrin “Dee” Dean, Swizz Beatz, and of course, a puppy, were among those in attendance.

13. On “106 & Park”

“DMX: Soul of a Man” was the artist’s short-lived reality TV series that documented his life. He stopped by “106 & Park” in July 2006 to perform and promote the show.

14. In New York

The vibes were undeniable! The Exodus rapper’s swag was on full display for a night in New York with his antique Chevy in 2006.

15. On “Def Poetry”

Mos Def hosted “Def Poetry” on HBO from 2002 to 2007. He joined DMX here, along with Jill Scott, for an episode taping. You can check out his iconic performance of “The Industry” below!