Key Takeaways

Yasiin Bey began his career as a child actor before rising to fame as Mos Def in Hip Hop and film.

His 2011 name change reflected a personal and artistic transformation.

These photos highlight his collaborations, performances, and moments of cultural expression.

Before the Grammy Award nominations, incredible performances, and respect from the Hip Hop community, the legend born Dante Smith actually started out as a child actor. He got his big break in 1990 with a role on the TV series “You Take the Kids.” Although he was just a teenager at the time, his hard work in landing the role was a reflection of his appreciation for the arts, including Hip Hop. Just a few years later, he dropped his first single as Mos Def, “Universal Magnetic.”

His impact on the game was immediate, but not widespread. "Universal Magnetic” became an underground hit and represented a fresh wave of “conscious rap” in the ‘90s, laying a strong foundation for what his career would later become. As Mos Def, he dropped songs like “Mathematics,” “Ms. Fat Booty,” and “Sex, Love & Money,” and earned a Best Rap Album nomination for The Ecstatic at the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards.

In addition to making waves in Hip Hop, he continued taking on roles in TV and film along the way, never forgetting his passion for the screen, too. The Brooklyn native made his mark on shows like “NYPD Blue” and “The Cosby Mysteries” and films like Island of the Dead and Carmen: A Hip Hopera.

The Black on Both Sides artist’s journey shifted, however, in 2011 when he decided to change his name from Mos Def to Yasiin Bey. He told MTV that he had “done quite a bit with that name,” and reflected on how the culture and his environment gave it to him. But ultimately, it was “time to expand and move on” for the Be Kind Rewind actor.

In celebration of his legacy in Hollywood, Hip Hop, and beyond, check out these throwback pictures of Yasiin Bey.

1. The “You Take the Kids” cast

Image Image Credit CBS Photo Archive / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt You Take the Kids. A CBS television sitcom. Premiere episode broadcast December 15, 1990. Pictured standing in back, left to right, Leila Danette (as Helen); Yasiin Bey, aka: Dante Beze; aka: Mos Def (as Raymond Kirkland) and Nell Carter (as Nell Kirkland). Middle row, left to right, Marlon Taylor (as Peter Kirkland); Roger E. Mosley (as Michael Kirkland) and Caryn Ward (as Lorette Kirkland). In front, Trent Cameron (as Nate Kirkland). Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

The CBS sitcom “You Take the Kids” aired from 1990-1991 and featured none other than Bey as Raymond Kirkland. He's pictured here with several members of the main cast.

2. In Hollywood

Image Image Credit Gregory Bojorquez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rapper Mos Def in 1998 in Hollywood, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The undeniable aura he had even at a young age was clear here. At just 25 years old in 1998, he was already so close to reaching legendary status.

3. A lot of talent in one room

Image Image Credit Ebet Roberts / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Members of A Tribe Called Quest with Harmony Korine, Leonardo Dicaprio and Michael Rapaport and Mos Def backstage at A Tribe Called Quest show at Tramps in New York City on June 18, 1998. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

This picture was taken in June 1998, backstage after a Tribe Called Quest show. Mos Def joined some members of the group, along with Harmony Korine, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Michael Rapaport, for the occasion in NYC.

4. A portrait session

Image Image Credit Bob Berg / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt American rap group Black Star (L - R) MC Mos Def and MC Talib Kweli pose for an October 1998 portrait in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Mos Def and Talib Kweli joined forces as Black Star to drop Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star. The duo posed here in Los Angeles for a portrait in October 1998.

5. Stage presence

Image Image Credit Howard Ruffner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt American rapper and activist Mos Def (born Dante Smith, also known as Yasiin Bey) performs during the Hague Appeal for Peace conference, the Hague, Netherlands, May 11- 15, 1999. The conference aimed to address a variety of topics including the prevention of worldwide conflict, disarmament, and human rights. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

You can pretty much feel the passion through this picture, and the emotion was likely split between the music and the nature of the event. He took to the stage at the Hague Appeal for Peace conference in the Netherlands in May 1999 as part of a mission to address human rights and the world’s conflicts.

6. Performance with Questlove

Image Image Credit Hiroyuki Ito / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Black Star with a special guest Questlove performing for "Benefit for Nkiru Books" at the Knitting Factory on Saturday night, September 4, 1999.This image: From left, Questlove (Ahmir Thompson), Mos Def (Dante Terrell Smith) and Talib Kweli. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

We love when legends link up! Both members of Black Star joined Questlove for this benefit performance at the Knitting Factory in September 1999.

7. Wordsmiths unite

Image Image Credit Anthony Barboza / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Portrait of American poet Sonia Shanchez and rapper and actor Mos Def as they pose against a white background, New York, New York, 2000. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

The True Magic artist joined Sonia Sanchez for this iconic portrait from 2000. Sanchez is a renowned poet and a pioneer of the Black Arts Movement. They appear bonded over a shared respect for each other’s art forms and creative expressions.

8. Courtside

Image Image Credit New York Daily News Archive / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mos Def, Jay Z and Lincoln Railsplitters high school star Sebastian Telfair (l. to r.) are courtside spectators as the New York Knicks face the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. The Cavs won the game, 92-86. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

This was a moment in 2002. JAY-Z and the Cadillac Records actor had a laugh at Madison Square Garden watching the New York Knicks take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. A young Sebastian Telfair, a basketball prodigy at the time, also joined them for the game.

9. Comedy legends

Image Image Credit Sylvain Gaboury / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Capone, Tracy Morgan, Mos Def, Patrice Oneal, Dave Chappelle, Dean Edwards and Drew Frasier. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Hip Hop and comedy always find a way to have a crossover. Bey took this picture with Tracy Morgan, Patrice O'Neal, Dave Chappelle, and more at a premiere screening for Comedy Central’s “Heroes of Black Comedy” miniseries.

10. Coachella vibes

Image Image Credit Haagen/Thorpe / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mos Def performing at the Coachella Music Festival. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

For Coachella 2002, the legendary rapper brought the energy. He performed on Day 2 as Mos Def and with his rock-based group Black Jack Johnson Project.

11. Rehearsals

Image Image Credit KMazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Vernon Reid, Angelique Kidjo, Angie Stone and Mos Def during rehearsals for "Martin Scorsese Presents Salute to the Blues" Concert February 6, 2003 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. From roots to rock, jazz to rap, musical greats and special surprise guests will join forces for a once-in-a lifetime"Salute to the Blues" benefit concert - produced by Experience Music Project - honoring the musicians and style that have inspired countless artists around the world. The show will air nationally on PBS in Fall 2003. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In 2003, Martin Scorsese led rehearsals for his “Salute to the Blues” benefit concert with an incredible cast. The show featured the likes of Vernon Reid, Angelique Kidjo, Angie Stone and the “Oh No” artist himself.

12. Red carpet premiere

Image Image Credit L. Cohen / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt World Premiere of "The Italian Job" - Red Carpet: F. Gary Gray, director, Seth Green, Mos Def and Jason Statham. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The rapper/actor took on the role of Left Ear in The Italian Job. He’s pictured here with the film's director, F. Gary Gray, and co-stars Seth Green and Jason Statham.

13. Fashion Week

Image Image Credit Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Pharrell Williams of N.E.R.D. and Mos Def during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2004 - Tommy Hilfiger - Backstage at Gertrude Tent, Bryant Park in New York City, New York, United States. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Yasiin Bey is known more for his talent in rapping and acting, but he's also always had an undeniable swag when it came to fashion. He donned an effortlessly cool fit in this picture with Pharrell during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2004.

14. Making a statement

Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt "Assata Shakur is Welcome Here" Public Demonstration Hosted by Talib and Mos Def Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

The revolutionary activist Assata Shakur spent much of her life in Cuba after being granted political asylum there. She became a strong symbol of liberation for many oppressed groups, prompting Black Star to host a public demonstration in support of her, pictured here in 2005.

15. On set

Image Image Credit Shareif Ziyadat / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mos Def and Wyclef Jean during Def Poetry Taping at Supper Club in New York, New York, United States. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

From 2002 to 2007, Bey hosted “Def Poetry” on HBO. The series included performances from a variety of spoken word poets and artists like Wyclef Jean, who is pictured here at an episode taping in February 2005.