Key Takeaways
- Yasiin Bey began his career as a child actor before rising to fame as Mos Def in Hip Hop and film.
- His 2011 name change reflected a personal and artistic transformation.
- These photos highlight his collaborations, performances, and moments of cultural expression.
Before the Grammy Award nominations, incredible performances, and respect from the Hip Hop community, the legend born Dante Smith actually started out as a child actor. He got his big break in 1990 with a role on the TV series “You Take the Kids.” Although he was just a teenager at the time, his hard work in landing the role was a reflection of his appreciation for the arts, including Hip Hop. Just a few years later, he dropped his first single as Mos Def, “Universal Magnetic.”
His impact on the game was immediate, but not widespread. "Universal Magnetic” became an underground hit and represented a fresh wave of “conscious rap” in the ‘90s, laying a strong foundation for what his career would later become. As Mos Def, he dropped songs like “Mathematics,” “Ms. Fat Booty,” and “Sex, Love & Money,” and earned a Best Rap Album nomination for The Ecstatic at the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards.
In addition to making waves in Hip Hop, he continued taking on roles in TV and film along the way, never forgetting his passion for the screen, too. The Brooklyn native made his mark on shows like “NYPD Blue” and “The Cosby Mysteries” and films like Island of the Dead and Carmen: A Hip Hopera.
The Black on Both Sides artist’s journey shifted, however, in 2011 when he decided to change his name from Mos Def to Yasiin Bey. He told MTV that he had “done quite a bit with that name,” and reflected on how the culture and his environment gave it to him. But ultimately, it was “time to expand and move on” for the Be Kind Rewind actor.
In celebration of his legacy in Hollywood, Hip Hop, and beyond, check out these throwback pictures of Yasiin Bey.
1. The “You Take the Kids” cast
The CBS sitcom “You Take the Kids” aired from 1990-1991 and featured none other than Bey as Raymond Kirkland. He's pictured here with several members of the main cast.
2. In Hollywood
The undeniable aura he had even at a young age was clear here. At just 25 years old in 1998, he was already so close to reaching legendary status.
3. A lot of talent in one room
This picture was taken in June 1998, backstage after a Tribe Called Quest show. Mos Def joined some members of the group, along with Harmony Korine, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Michael Rapaport, for the occasion in NYC.
4. A portrait session
Mos Def and Talib Kweli joined forces as Black Star to drop Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star. The duo posed here in Los Angeles for a portrait in October 1998.
5. Stage presence
You can pretty much feel the passion through this picture, and the emotion was likely split between the music and the nature of the event. He took to the stage at the Hague Appeal for Peace conference in the Netherlands in May 1999 as part of a mission to address human rights and the world’s conflicts.
6. Performance with Questlove
We love when legends link up! Both members of Black Star joined Questlove for this benefit performance at the Knitting Factory in September 1999.
7. Wordsmiths unite
The True Magic artist joined Sonia Sanchez for this iconic portrait from 2000. Sanchez is a renowned poet and a pioneer of the Black Arts Movement. They appear bonded over a shared respect for each other’s art forms and creative expressions.
8. Courtside
This was a moment in 2002. JAY-Z and the Cadillac Records actor had a laugh at Madison Square Garden watching the New York Knicks take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. A young Sebastian Telfair, a basketball prodigy at the time, also joined them for the game.
9. Comedy legends
Hip Hop and comedy always find a way to have a crossover. Bey took this picture with Tracy Morgan, Patrice O'Neal, Dave Chappelle, and more at a premiere screening for Comedy Central’s “Heroes of Black Comedy” miniseries.
10. Coachella vibes
For Coachella 2002, the legendary rapper brought the energy. He performed on Day 2 as Mos Def and with his rock-based group Black Jack Johnson Project.
11. Rehearsals
In 2003, Martin Scorsese led rehearsals for his “Salute to the Blues” benefit concert with an incredible cast. The show featured the likes of Vernon Reid, Angelique Kidjo, Angie Stone and the “Oh No” artist himself.
12. Red carpet premiere
The rapper/actor took on the role of Left Ear in The Italian Job. He’s pictured here with the film's director, F. Gary Gray, and co-stars Seth Green and Jason Statham.
13. Fashion Week
Yasiin Bey is known more for his talent in rapping and acting, but he's also always had an undeniable swag when it came to fashion. He donned an effortlessly cool fit in this picture with Pharrell during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2004.
14. Making a statement
The revolutionary activist Assata Shakur spent much of her life in Cuba after being granted political asylum there. She became a strong symbol of liberation for many oppressed groups, prompting Black Star to host a public demonstration in support of her, pictured here in 2005.
15. On set
From 2002 to 2007, Bey hosted “Def Poetry” on HBO. The series included performances from a variety of spoken word poets and artists like Wyclef Jean, who is pictured here at an episode taping in February 2005.