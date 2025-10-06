Image Image Credit Lexie Moreland / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt La La Anthony at The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York, New York. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Few people have reinvented themselves as successfully as La La Anthony. She started out as a radio host, then became the face of MTV’s "Total Request Live," introducing some of the biggest videos of the early 2000s. From there came the acting roles, producer credits, and the reality TV cameras that followed her through "La La's Full Court Life" — and that’s just scratching the surface.



Through it all, one thing has stayed constant: Anthony knows how to make an entrance, and her closet has never let her down. She’s been a Met Gala regular since her debut in 2011, a fixture on the front row at fashion week thanks to her designer friends, and, with her PrettyLittleThing collections, a designer in her own right whenever she chooses.

So, in honor of all the times she’s taken on the red carpet or simply stepped out looking great, here are 15 of La La Anthony’s best fashion moments.

1. The Perfect Find world premiere at Tribeca Film Festival

Image Image Credit Noam Galai / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt La La Anthony at ‘The Perfect Find’ world premiere at Tribeca Film Festival Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

When it comes to fashion, La La has proven that she can do no wrong in a dress. At the world premiere of The Perfect Find during the Tribeca Film Festival, she graced the red carpet in a lime green number. The look was sleeveless, sheer at the waist, and featured side cutouts. Plus, we have to give it up for her teeny-tiny clutch.

2. The Los Angeles premiere of "BMF" Season 3

Image Image Credit Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt La La Anthony at “BMF” Season 3 premiere Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Anthony arrived at the Los Angeles “BMF” season 3 premiere ready for business. She attended the event wearing a black-and-white Dolce & Gabbana blazer layered over a crisp white shirt and black trousers. Not to mention, her hair and makeup were everything!

3. Teen People's What's Next Party

Image Image Credit Stephen Lovekin / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt La La Anthony at People’s fifth annual What’s Next Party Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Oh, what a time the mid-2000s were, especially for fashion and Anthony. At Teen People’s fifth annual What’s Next Party, she pulled up in a leather jacket and blue jeans. Her throwback photos definitely don’t disappoint.

4. SKIMS’ NYC launch party

Anthony really showed out for her bestie, Kim Kardashian, at the grand opening of SKIMS’ first flagship store in New York City. Her outfit consisted of a ruched gray mini dress layered under a faux shearling coat with matching boots. And judging from the photos she snapped with Ciara, Cardi B, and Teyana Taylor, the “Power” actress was definitely in good company.

5. The 2024 Met Gala

Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt La La Anthony at the 2024 Met Gala Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

A little lace, a lot of goth — we see the vision, La La! At the 2024 Met Gala, the media personality took on the “Garden of Time” theme in a floral Alexander McQueen gown. Hands down, she was one of the night’s best dressed.

6. Tom Ford’s NYFW show

Image Image Credit Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt La La Anthony at Tom Ford’s NYFW show in 2018 Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

It might’ve been Tom Ford’s Women's Fall/Winter 2018 show, but Anthony went for a borrowed-from-the-boys moment anyway. She styled a black blazer over a matching lace bra, topping off the look with a wide-brimmed hat. “I just wanted to switch it up, and I’m into it, and I’m feeling it,” she told E! News that night. “Anything you put on that’s Tom Ford, all of a sudden you look like a frickin’ supermodel.”

7. The 2025 BET Awards

Anthony kept it classy and timeless at the 2025 BET Awards, where she helped present the Best Inspirational Award. Her all-black halter dress by Zeid Hijazi is absolutely to die for, especially paired with those statement gloves and matching pumps.

8. Sharing the stage with Beyoncé during MTV's “Total Request Live”

Image Image Credit Scott Gries / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt La La Anthony at MTV's “Total Request Live” with Beyonce Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

For those who remember her "TRL" era, Anthony has been a style queen from the jump. In the photo above, she’s standing alongside none other than Beyoncé, with both of them wearing cropped pants and heels like the icons they are.

9. Her staying cozy for the holidays

For the holidays, Anthony bundled up in a brown jumpsuit and puffer from SKIMS’ collaboration with The North Face. She captioned her post, “Baby, it’s cold outside.” Side note: her icy-blue hair might just be our favorite look on her yet.

10. The 2024 CDFA Awards

Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt La La Anthony at the 2024 CDFA Awards Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Anthony in zebra stripes will live rent-free in our minds for years. At the 2024 CFDA Awards, she wore a Jacquemus gown with a thigh-high slit. She carried the black-and-white theme with polka-dot pumps that were, frankly, gorgeous.

11. Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024

Her look at the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was a 10 out of 10. Anthony stunned in a strapless LBD paired with sheer tights. She completed the look with sock boots wrapped in a lacy mesh that extended over her legs.

12. New York Fashion Week 2022

Image Image Credit Dominik Bindl / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt La La Anthony at Laquan Smith fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Anthony arrived at LaQuan Smith’s NYFW show looking like the queen of the jungle. She went animal print head-to-toe, except for a pair of brown heels. The mother-of-one is every bit the fashion icon she says she is, especially if this look has anything to say about it.

13. Just another one of her “denim days”

Anthony knows a thing or two about denim. During her visit to New York, she wore a Canadian tuxedo with jeans in slightly different washes. She ate — no notes.

14. The 2025 Met Gala

Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt La La Anthony at 2025 Met Gala Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Of all the years Anthony has graced the Met Gala steps, 2025’s “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme might just top them all. She wore an archival Off-White look by the late Virgil that was half tulle gown, half jumpsuit. On paper, it sounds like a lot, but on her, it was perfection.

“For my look, I made sure I had an understanding of what ‘superfine’ tailoring means and learned about the time period that dandyism comes from, as well as Black culture, Black people, and how they dressed during these time periods,” she told People about her outfit. “It's interesting, so I tried to weave that history into my look.”

15. Her streetwear moment

As if we needed more proof Anthony’s style has serious range, she came through with another streetwear moment right before turning 42. In the photos above, she wore a cropped graphic tee with cargos and heels.