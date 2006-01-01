Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images, Julia Beverly/Contributor via Getty Images and Nicole Sweet/BAL/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Romeo Miller, Chris Brown and J. Cole Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Hip Hop and basketball have always moved in sync — two cultural forces born from the streets, driven by rhythm, flair, and competition. Rappers want to be ballers, and ballers want to rap, but a few actually live up to both. Beyond the name-drops in verses and sideline appearances at NBA games, some rappers can genuinely hoop. We're talking real handles, legit jumpers, and full-court IQ.

Whether they were high school stars, college athletes, or just relentless in pickup runs, these artists have put in serious work on the court. And thanks to social media and celebrity basketball events, their skills aren’t just word of mouth. They’re well-documented. From international leagues to NBA All-Star Weekend showdowns, these rap talents have laced up and held their own.

Here are 15 rappers who can actually play basketball — not just in theory, but in practice. Don’t be surprised if some of them could’ve gone pro in another life.

1. J. Cole

J. Cole brought his basketball dreams to life. Raised in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Cole competed for Terry Sanford High School and even walked on at St. John’s University, though he never played a D1 game. In 2021, Cole took it a step further by suiting up professionally for the Rwanda Patriots in the Basketball Africa League. While his minutes were limited, his presence was historic. Cole’s love for the game has always been part of his identity — from basketball-themed projects like The Warm Up and The Off-Season to references sprinkled throughout his lyrics and interviews.

2. Quavo

Quavo is a certified problem on the court. The Migos frontman is a regular at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game and won MVP in 2018 after dropping 19 points. He’s frequently spotted in high-level pickup runs across Atlanta and L.A., showing off slick passes, quick handles, and a confident jumper. Quavo often plays alongside names like Jack Harlow and Chris Brown, and he’s known to steal the spotlight in these settings. Add in his high school days as a record-setting quarterback at Berkmar High, and it’s clear: Huncho is built for competition.

3. The Game

Standing 6’4”, The Game’s physicality makes him a natural on the court. He’s claimed to have received a basketball scholarship to Washington State University, though no official records confirm this. Regardless, he’s been a longtime presence in celebrity games and pickup runs, using his size and energy like a true power forward. From hooping at fitness centers to participating in Drew League events, Game’s connection to basketball has remained strong long after his days in the classroom or studio.

4. Dave East

Dave East’s hoop background is legit. The Harlem native played AAU ball with Kevin Durant and Michael Beasley on the PG Jaguars, then committed to the University of Richmond before landing at Towson University. He suited up for Towson during the 2006–07 season before leaving the program. Standing 6’5”, East brings a smooth handle, a confident jumper, and the kind of defensive intensity that reflects real court experience. He’s not loud on the floor — but when he’s playing, you notice.

5. 2 Chainz

Before the platinum records and business ventures, 2 Chainz — then Tauheed Epps — was a standout high school baller who earned a Division I scholarship to Alabama State University. Playing as a 6'5" forward, he averaged 2.2 points and 1.7 rebounds across 27 games. Even in today’s celebrity runs, you can see flashes of his court awareness and footwork. His album Rap or Go to the League, executive produced by LeBron James, shows he’s never strayed far from basketball's influence.

6. Gillie Da Kid

Gillie Da Kid is as heavy on court as he is in rap. A regular in celebrity events and pickup runs, he’s shown athletic flashes in highlight reels. From any range, his shooting ability often looks like it could rival that of NBA greats. Gillie is known for organizing charity games like his “Violence Prevention” weekend around Philadelphia, bringing together pros, entertainers and youth players.

7. Chris Brown

Chris Brown’s agility and body control translate naturally to the basketball court. A regular at the BET Experience and other celebrity charity games, Breezy is known for his flashy crossovers, deep threes, and occasional dunks. His playstyle mirrors his choreography — fast, fluid, and unpredictable. Highlight reels show clear improvement over the years, earning him respect among other celeb hoopers. While music remains his focus, Brown continues to be one of the most exciting entertainers to watch with a basketball in hand.

8. Lil Durk

Lil Durk has been showing off his lefty jumper for years in Instagram clips and pickup runs, and his game keeps getting sharper. He’s played one-on-one against rap peers and often joins high-energy runs with other celeb hoopers. Durk’s got a smooth shooting form and doesn’t hesitate to pull up from deep. Whether in local gyms or informal streetball settings, his confidence stands out. Known for drill music, Durk brings a surprising finesse and steady composure every time he steps on the court.

9. Cam’ron

Before his rise as a Harlem rap icon, Cam’ron was a standout player at Manhattan Center, sharing the court with Ma$e. He was reportedly recruited by schools like Miami and Georgetown, but academic issues and a growing interest in music steered him away from college ball. His love for the game never faded — he co-hosts “It Is What It Is,” a viral sports show centered on basketball and boxing. Among New York rappers with real hoop ties, Cam’s legacy still holds weight.

10. Waka Flocka Flame

While Waka Flocka Flame isn’t known for organized basketball, he’s long presented himself as a natural athlete with the frame to match (with that said, check out his wins as part of REVOLT’s “The Crew League”). Standing around 6’4”, the Atlanta rapper has shared occasional social clips hinting at his interest in the sport, though he didn’t play at the varsity level in school. Waka’s energy and physicality make him tough to deal with in the paint whenever he ever steps on the court.

11. Drake

Drake’s love for basketball runs deep — from Raptors courtside seats to hosting the OVO Bounce tournament during OVO Fest. He’s trained with pro-level coaches and built an NBA-quality court in his Toronto mansion, where he hosts games with artists and NBA players alike. His jumper has shown improvement, and he’s been seen in private runs and viral clips holding his own. While he’s not pro-level, Drake clearly takes his game seriously, and it shows when he steps on the floor.

12. 21 Savage

21 Savage has been spotted in gym runs (and, like Waka, on “The Crew League”) showing off a surprisingly composed game. He’s posted clips of himself shooting around in private sessions and tends to play with the same laid-back confidence that defines his music. While there’s limited footage to fully evaluate his skill level, 21 approaches the game with focus and intensity. Like his bars, his hooping style is unflashy but calculated — steady, low-key, and all about rhythm.

13. Sheck Wes

Sheck Wes made headlines when he declared for the NBA Draft — and while he wasn’t selected, the move came with some real hoop history. He played high school basketball at Normandy Christian Academy and other programs before shifting his focus to music. Standing 6’2” with long arms and explosive energy, Sheck has appeared in runs with pros and influencers alike. “Mo Bamba” made him a household name, but he’s proven his love for basketball isn’t just for show.

14. G Herbo

Chicago native G Herbo regularly participates in local pickup games and has played in celeb tournaments like the BET Experience. He’s a decent spot-up shooter and likes to mix it up on defense, using his size and strength to his advantage. While he’s not the flashiest on the court, Herbo brings a competitive edge and team-first attitude. Whether he’s hooping with friends or in front of fans, he shows up like he means it — and that’s half the game.

15. NLE Choppa

NLE Choppa has become a viral name in both music and highlight reels, thanks to his frequent appearances in standout celebrity games such as the BIG3 and BETX events. Standing about 6’1” with a solid frame, he shows impressive burst off the dribble and isn’t afraid to attack the rim — some of his transition scores are genuinely poster-worthy. Overall, his energy, focus, and hustle make him a reliable and exciting presence in any pickup game.