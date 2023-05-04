Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Smiley returns with “2 Mazza,” a new collaboration with Drake that anchors his latest project, DON’T BOX ME IN. Dropped on Friday (June 13), the track arrives with an official video and production from Boi-1da, Fierce, and Harley Arsenault.

The OVO head honcho takes the lead on the record that sees the artists reflect on humbler days. Drake raps, “I remember pushin’ DT with the tandem, whipping two Mazdas (Double M)/ Grocery shoppin’ at Royal York Plaza/ Me and Lil’ Sandra was broke on the Gaza/ First-floor room at the airport, Ramada, I’m tryna make the most out of nada/ Now shorty see me and say, ‘Oh my God, it’s Mr. 2 Mazza.”

Smiley matches his storytelling energy, delivering lyrics like, “I’m still wearin’ Prada, n**ga (Prada)/ I still eat McDonald’s with you (Yeah)/ I’m still drinkin’ bottles with you (Yes), I still leave the glizzies at ya house/ Used to trap with bugs in the couch, used to hide some of my drugs for drought.”

“2 Mazza” reunites Smiley and Drake after 2021’s “Over The Top”

Smiley first caught Drake’s attention back in 2014. He told HipHopDX, “He heard those songs and I guess he paid close attention. And then when I took a break and I came back, I dropped this one song called ‘Hit’ with my other guys on the song. That was the first time I’d ever seen that Drake knew who I was or anything.”

His lyrical grind has been non-stop since it was announced that he signed with OVO Sound in 2021. That same year, he teamed up with the Grammy Award winner for “Over The Top.” With DON’T BOX ME IN, though, Smiley is expanding his artistic realm after feeling his artistry wasn’t being taken seriously. “I'm the type of artist that people don't get right away,” he told iHeart in December 2024. He also teased that DON’T BOX ME IN represented him unlocking a new chapter, but he’s already planning for the next one: “This plan to just drop so much music.”

The nine-track project features appearances from Baka Not Nice, Why G, and Icewear Vezzo. And with “2 Mazza” gaining traction with a solid visual, Smiley proves he’s not just riding a co-sign, he’s creating his own rap movement.