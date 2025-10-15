Image Image Credit Joseph Okpako/Contributor via Getty Images, Lorne Thomson/Contributor via Getty Images, and Lionel FLUSIN/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt kwn, Girl Ultra, and Yseult performing for crowds Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

R&B has long been rooted in Black American innovation, but its resonance has stretched far beyond the States. Across continents, new waves of women are shaping what the genre sounds like in their own languages and traditions, from the soul-steeped rhythms of Luanda and the atmospheric intimacy of Seoul.

These artists prove that the spirit of R&B travels and adapts fluidly to wherever it lands. Some artists are bringing East Asian perspectives to the genre, while others push Latin and Lusophone soul into vibrant new territory. From Angolan grace to French-Congolese duality, their voices expand the map of modern soul.

Together, they represent R&B’s global present — proof that a sound born in one country has become a language understood everywhere, sung in dialects that make its heart beat differently but no less powerfully. Check out 15 of those wonderful examples below.

1. Yseult (France)

Blending R&B, pop and chanson, Yseult has become a defining voice in contemporary French music. The French-Cameroonian artist rose to prominence after releasing her EP Noir, a collection marked by emotional minimalism and sharp visual aesthetics that connect her musical storytelling to fashion and performance art.

2. Chelsea Dinorath (Angola)

An notable figure on Angola’s music scene, Chelsea Dinorath crafts soulful R&B steeped in Lusophone tradition. Singles like “Sodadi” introduced her mix of modern production and Kizomba influences, positioning her among the key artists shaping the evolution of Portuguese-language R&B.

3. Girl Ultra (Mexico)

Mexico City’s Girl Ultra merges neo-soul smoothness with Spanish-language lyricism. Drawing from turn-of-the-century influences, albums like Nuevos Aires and blush explore love and self-definition through airy vocals and analog warmth, helping establish Latin R&B as a growing movement across the region.

4. Elaine (South Africa)

Elaine is a South African singer and songwriter from Pretoria known for her trap-soul and R&B sound. The independently released projects Elements and Stone Cold Heart are two of the country’s most streamed. Her smooth vocals and introspective writing define South Africa’s modern R&B movement.

5. MALIYA (Japan)

Based in Tokyo, MALIYA combines English and Japanese lyrics over sleek R&B production. Projects like Ego and Faveur explore personal independence through layered vocals and subtle electronic instrumentation, reflecting a modern Japanese interpretation of soul music.

6. Galdive (Indonesia)

The Indonesian duo Galdive centers on vocalist Tanisha’s warm delivery and producer Osvaldo’s cinematic sound design. Their songs move between English and Indonesian, blending lo-fi, pop, and R&B elements into an airy, melodic style that resonates with global streaming audiences.

7. Xênia França (Brazil)

Born in Bahia, Xênia França connects Afro-Brazilian percussion and jazz harmony with R&B. On Xênia and Em Nome da Estrela, she addressed ancestry, spirituality, and identity, contributing to Brazil’s expanding Black music and neo-soul landscape.

8. Nicole Bus (Netherlands)

Nicole Bus is a singer-songwriter who saw heavy American exposure via her signing to Roc Nation. Her single “You” tied for the fastest debut to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Adult R&B Songs chart. In addition to releasing the critically acclaimed Kairos, she gained healthy exposure through wins in Dutch contests and appearances on “The Voice of Holland.”

9. kwn (United Kingdom)

Emerging from East London’s alternative scene, kwn offers a moody approach to R&B built on minimalist beats and introspective writing. Her sound incorporates trip-hop and electronic influences while maintaining the intimacy that defines much of the U.K.’s new-wave soul. Also, that Kehlani collab...

10. Tia Ray (China)

Also known as Yuan Yawei, Tia Ray is one of China’s most visible R&B singers. Her repertoire includes Mandarin-language ballads and bilingual collaborations that merge pop and soul, introducing contemporary R&B sensibilities to China’s musical mainstream.

11. Lous and the Yakuza (DRC/Belgium)

Marie-Pierra Kakoma, the Congolese-born artist known as Lous and the Yakuza, writes in French and Lingala over trap-inflected R&B production. Her albums Gore and IOTA explore displacement, resilience, and creative freedom within a sound equally influenced by African rhythms and European avant-pop.

12. Abril Olivera (Argentina)

Representing Argentina’s growing R&B scene, Abril Olivera brings smooth Spanish-language vocals and subtle soul instrumentation to her work. Her debut EP, Espacios, reflects a focus on emotional clarity and melodic restraint within Latin America.

13. Luna Li (Canada)

A classically trained multi-instrumentalist, Luna Li creates lush, genre-blending R&B from her base in Toronto. Her album Duality layers live strings, guitar, and dreamy harmonies, merging indie and soul influences into a sound that reflects both her Korean heritage and Canadian upbringing.

14. Yerin Baek (South Korea)

A cornerstone of Korea’s R&B resurgence, Yerin Baek pairs gentle vocals with intimate songwriting. Our Love Is Great EP, Flash and Core, and songs like “MIRROR” illustrate her unique production style and nuanced emotional delivery that’s been resonating widely across East Asia.

15. Lia Kali (Spain)

Lia Kali is a Spanish singer and songwriter from Barcelona whose music blends R&B, soul, and reggae influences. Her debut album, Contra Todo Pronóstico, introduced a sound built on expressive vocals and confessional writing. Performing in Spanish, she represents the growing fusion of urban soul and Mediterranean rhythm.