Image Image Credit Jim Watson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Donald Trump Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Donald Trump proclaimed that America is done being the “stupid country” in defense of his tariff spike imposed upon Canada, Mexico and China. On Sunday (Feb. 2), the president defended his stiff business decision on Truth Social. He wrote that the days of the “decades-long RIPOFF OF AMERICA” are over.

The politician promised, “This will be the golden age of America! Will there be some pain? Yes, maybe (and maybe not!) But we will make America great again, and it will all be worth the price that must be paid. We are a country that is now being run with common sense — and the results will be spectacular!” On Saturday (Feb. 1), he announced a 25% tariff on Canada and Mexico imports, and an additional 10% on China.

The Republican promised that countries partnered with the U.S. would face increased taxation as a resolution to alleviate some of the national debt and to increase domestic production of products throughout his reelection campaign. Trump was sworn into office for a second term on Jan. 20 and has issued numerous executive orders since, with the promise of more to follow.

The increased burden of costs to the singled-out countries will go into effect on Tuesday (Feb. 4). “This was done through the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) because of the major threat of illegal aliens and deadly drugs killing our citizens, including fentanyl … I made a promise on my campaign to stop the flood of illegal aliens and drugs from pouring across our borders, and Americans overwhelmingly voted in favor of it,” he said.

However, the political maneuver comes at a cost to the U.S. Outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau retaliated by matching the “far-reaching” 25% tariff on American products such as beer and household appliances. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has signaled for Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard to detour from their initial negotiation tactics. Instead, plan B, “which includes tariff and non-tariff measures in defense of Mexico’s interests,” is being explored. Ebrard called Trump’s cost hike a “flagrant violation” of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement and declared, “We will win!”

China’s Ministry of Commerce is taking matters to the World Trade Organization, the governing body that regulates trade rules between nations. According to an official statement issued by the ministry’s spokesperson, “China will file a lawsuit with the WTO for the wrong practices of the United States and will take corresponding countermeasures to firmly safeguard its own rights and interests.” The tariff increase was described as a violation of WTO rules as well as “unhelpful in solving its problems” while undermining trade cooperation between China and the U.S.