The Hollywood Walk of Fame is one of the most recognizable landmarks in the entertainment industry, honoring thousands of individuals whose work shaped global culture. Among those recognized are some of R&B’s most accomplished artists — performers, songwriters, and producers whose recordings helped define American music across multiple eras.

From Motown trailblazers to 21st-century hitmakers, these honorees reflect the depth and evolution of rhythm and blues. Their stars represent more than personal achievement; they mark pivotal contributions to the genre’s sound, reach, and influence. Some artists introduced the world to new vocal styles, while others expanded the boundaries of soul, funk, and contemporary R&B through production and innovation.

This list highlights 15 R&B figures officially honored in the Recording category of the Walk of Fame. Each entry includes their star ceremony and a brief overview of the accomplishments that earned them a permanent place on Hollywood Boulevard.

1. Mary J. Blige

Received her star in the Recording category in 2018. Blige is recognized for her role in shaping Hip Hop soul and contemporary R&B, releasing multiple multi-platinum albums and earning a wealth of Grammy Awards throughout her career.

2. Anita Baker

Alongside Nancy Wilson, Gerald Albright, and others, Anita Baker celebrated her star back in 1994. Baker’s distinctive contralto voice and sophisticated production style made her one of the most successful R&B vocalists of her time, earning several Grammy Awards and platinum-certified albums.

3. Barry White

White posthumously received his star in the Recording category with help from Berry Gordy and loved ones. White was known for his deep baritone voice and lush orchestral arrangements, producing numerous chart-topping singles and selling hundreds of millions of records worldwide.

4. Chaka Khan

Khan gained prominence as the frontwoman of Rufus before achieving solo success with hits like “I’m Every Woman” and “Ain’t Nobody,” earning Grammy Awards across multiple genres. She celebrated her star with Stevie Wonder and some lucky middle school students.

5. Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds

Babyface was awarded his Recording category star in 2013 with Usher, L.A. Reid, and others in support. The multi-Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and producer is credited with shaping the sound of ‘90s R&B through work with artists including Toni Braxton, Boyz II Men, and countless others.

6. Teddy Riley

Riley is widely credited with creating the New Jack Swing sound, blending hip-hop and R&B, and producing hits for artists such as Guy, Blackstreet, and Michael Jackson. Peers Tank and Andre Harrell took to the podium in support of the musical legend.

7. Gladys Knight

Honored in the Recording category for her extensive career as a vocalist and performer. Knight achieved major success both as a solo artist and with the Pips, winning multiple Grammy Awards and charting hits across several decades.

8. Etta James

James was awarded her star in 2003 in the Recording category. She was celebrated for her contributions to blues and R&B with classics like “At Last” and “Tell Mama,” earning multiple Grammy Awards and induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

9. Smokey Robinson (and The Miracles)

Smokey Robinson received his individual star in the Recording category in 1983. Robinson co-founded The Miracles, Motown’s first successful group, and later achieved solo success with hits like “Cruisin’” and “Being with You.” The Miracles earned their own star in 2009.

10. The Temptations

Honored in the Recording category for their achievements as one of Motown’s most successful vocal groups. Known for their harmonies and choreography, The Temptations earned multiple Grammy Awards and charted numerous No. 1 singles.

11. Charlie Wilson

Received his star in 2024 in the Recording category; Jimmy Jam, Babyface, and Snoop Dogg were among those in attendance. Wilson was the longtime lead vocalist of The Gap Band and later became a Grammy-nominated solo artist with several R&B chart-topping singles.

12. Boyz II Men

Honored in 2012, Boyz II Men were joined by Terry Lewis, Babyface, and Michael Bivins. The group achieved record-breaking success in the 1990s, earning multiple Grammy Awards and producing several of the decade’s best-selling singles, including “End of the Road” and “I’ll Make Love to You.”

13. Usher

Awarded his star in 2016 with Kelly Rowland, Miguel, will.i.am, Stevie Wonder, and more in attendance. Usher is one of the best-selling R&B artists in history, with tens of millions of records sold worldwide, Grammy Awards, and multiple Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits.

14. Ashanti

Ashanti rose to prominence in the early 2000s with her self-titled debut album and has since earned multiple awards for her work as a singer, songwriter, and actress. Tichina Arnold, Ja Rule, and (of course) her family were present for the celebration.

15. Luther Vandross

Honored in the Recording category for his achievements as a singer, songwriter, and producer. Vandross won eight Grammy Awards and sold more than 35 million albums globally. Romantic R&B wouldn’t be where it is without his contributions to it.