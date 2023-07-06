Image Image Credit Ebet Roberts/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Luther Vandross Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Thursday (Sept. 12), Giant Pictures and CNN Films unveiled an official trailer for Luther: Never Too Much, a documentary about the life and career of Luther Vandross. The film premieres in theaters Nov. 1. Viewers at home can catch it when it lands on CNN, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, and Max in 2025.

"Using a wealth of rarely seen archives, Luther tells his own story with assistance from his closest friends and musical collaborators including Mariah Carey, Dionne Warwick, Valerie Simpson and Roberta Flack," the trailer's description read. "The film relives the many stunning moments of Luther’s musical career, while exploring his personal life, health struggles, and a lifelong battle to earn the respect his music deserved."

“It was a joy to work on this film,” said director Dawn Porter in a statement to PEOPLE. "Luther was a spectacularly talented performer, composer, and producer. His influence was found in multiple genres, and it was a delight to discover each one. It has been so much fun to see longtime fans remember why they love him, and new fans come to understand his brilliance."

Giant Pictures General Manager Nick Savva added, "[We] fell in love with Luther: Never Too Much following its stellar film festival run this year. The film is a huge crowd-pleaser and a must-see, not only for existing fans of Luther Vandross, but also for those discovering his incredible talents for the first time." Never Too Much first premiered at Sundance back in January before being screened at the Tribeca Film Festival in June.

Since the '80s, Vandross blessed the world with timeless hit songs like "Here and Now," "Any Love," and "A House Is Not a Home," and worked with countless others throughout his decadeslong career. The NYC icon passed away in 2005 after suffering a stroke.